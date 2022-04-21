Claro explains how it will receive Oi Móvel customers

This Wednesday (20th), the process of selling Oi Móvel to TIM, Vivo and Claro was officially concluded. Now the old ones Oi Móvel customers will be migrated according to the area code. Each operator will carry out a communication campaign to guide the consumer regarding the migration of their number and transfer options.

THE clear will receive approximately 12.9 million lines from Oi Móvel, in the Southeast, South, North and Northeast regions, in the areas and states that correspond to the area codes below:

– 13, 14, 15, 17, 18 – São Paulo;

– 27, 28 – Holy Spirit;

– 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38 – Minas Gerais;

– 43, 44, 45, 46 – Paraná;

– 47, 48, 49 – Santa Catarina;

– 71, 74, 77 – Bahia;

– 79 – Sergipe;

– 87 – Pernambuco;

– 91 – Pará;

– 92 – Amazon.

Claro begins the process of integrating the acquired assets, further expanding the reach and quality of its mobile network and preparing the transfer of customers in various regions of Brazil.

In this first stage of integration, there will be no change for those who use Oi Móvel’s services. Plans, numbers, network coverage and service channels remain the same. Oi was hired to continue providing services as normal while the incorporation and integration of networks and systems is implemented at Claro, a process that can take up to 12 months depending on the type of plan and the region.

During this initial period, customer service continues normally, including the use of the Oi Móvel app. And if there is a need for face-to-face assistance, such as a chip exchange due to damage or theft, for example, the user can do it at Oi or C&A stores (Oi’s partner retail network), or through the Customer Service Center. Oi Móvel, with sending the new chip by the Post Office.

After this first step, customers will be informed of each necessary change in service provision. The objective is for the entire integration to be done gradually, automatically and transparently for customers, who will have all their rights preserved and gain similar plans or even more benefits after having their service transferred to Claro.

Another important advantage is the integration of the two networks (Claro and Oi Móvel), which will allow Oi and Claro customers to gain more coverage and better signal quality. Where Claro’s signal was not available, it will be through the network acquired from Oi. And where Claro’s signal was available and Oi’s was not, the integration will expand signal availability for customers who until then had only the reach of Oi’s mobile network.

If the Oi Móvel customer wishes, he will also have the option to look for a Claro store and bring his number and plan to the operator immediately. Claro is today the fastest growing operator in the mobile segment and leads the acquisition of customers who choose to migrate from operator keeping their number.

“Claro has been preparing to welcome new customers and offer mobile services with excellence in all these regions. We continue to invest heavily in expanding coverage and signal quality in our network, always using state-of-the-art technology. Claro has the most satisfied customers in mobile telephony according to Anatel’s survey recently released and we also received important recognition from the market, such as the fastest mobile network in Brazil according to Speedtest”, explains Paulo Cesar Teixeira, CEO of Claro for the market consumer and SMEs.

Paulo Cesar Teixeira reinforces that in this first phase, nothing changes for the customer. Everyone will continue with the same number, the same invoice, the same contracted plan, with the same value and benefits. For now, they continue to use the same network and the same service and recharge channels. “Everything will happen gradually, with all the necessary communication and transparency, so that customers are guided and warned about each step or change, until all the necessary changes are completed and the customer starts to receive all services through Claro, with more benefits and advantages in relation to what it currently has”, he adds.

According to the executive, after migrating to Claro, the client will be able to count on even better services. “Claro has a modern and robust mobile network, which already offers the fastest internet in Brazil. We were pioneers in offering 5G and we will continue to invest and innovate to make it even better. Soon we will have even more capacity and performance, with effective use of the spectrum acquired in the auction and implementation of the new technology in all Brazilian capitals”.