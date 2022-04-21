Claro positions itself on the migration of Oi’s clients; see the rules

In a statement this Wednesday (20), Claro informed that the legacy customers of Oi Móvel will have greater coverage and signal quality. In practice, where Claro’s signal was not available, it will be through the network acquired from Oi and vice-versa.

In this first stage of integration, there will be no change for those who use Oi’s services. Plans, numbers and service channels remain the same.

According to Claro, Oi was contracted to provide the services normally, while the incorporation and integration of networks and systems is implemented. This process is expected to take up to 12 months, depending on the type of plan and the region.

As for customer service, Claro informed that the Oi Móvel application remains in effect. In the event of face-to-face assistance, such as a chip replacement due to damage or theft, the user may go to Oi’s or C&A’s stores (Oi’s partner retail network). Another option is the Oi Móvel Customer Service, with the new SIM card being sent by the Post Office.

“After this first stage, customers will be informed of each necessary change in the provision of service”, informed Claro.

According to the company, “the goal is for the entire integration to be done gradually, automatically and transparently for customers, who will have all their rights preserved and gain similar plans or even more benefits after having their service transferred to Claro” .

Even so, the customer who prefers to anticipate the migration of his number can look for a Claro store immediately.

How will the migration be?

Who goes to Claro?

DDD customers 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 27, 28, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 71, 74, 77, 79 , 87, 91, 92

Who goes to Vivo?

DDD customers 12, 41, 42, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 98

Who goes to TIM?

DDD customers 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 32, 51, 53, 54, 55, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 73, 75, 89, 93 , 94, 95, 96, 97, 99