Close to goodbye, Svio returns to play for Atltico after 67 days

A jewel of Atletico’s base, striker Svio entered the second half against Brasiliense, in a match that Atltico won 3-0 in Mineiro. The 18-year-old played for 19 minutes in this first game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.



After replacing Calebe, Savinho came on the right side and made good individual plays. He even gave a traditional “pen” to an opponent. In addition, the player tried other plots, with the right to crosses to the area, which were intercepted by the defense. Svio even finished in the last minute of the match, but failed to hit the target and is still chasing his first goal as a professional.Even with a short performance, Svio’s return was important because the athlete had not played for 67 days. The striker had last taken the field against America on 12 February, this being the last game he had been listed before last Sunday. Savinho returned to the bench against Athletico-PR last Sunday, 17th, but only returned to the pitch this Wednesday (20th).

The 67 days of absence can be justified by the negotiation carried out with European football. A few days after the game against America, in February, Atltico began negotiations with City Football Group for the sale of the promise of the base. Because of the negotiations, Svio ended up losing space on the rooster’s lists and was no longer listed.

A source in the athletics board told the supersports that Svio’s absences were not due to negotiation, but due to a technical option, since the white-and-white attack has many pieces in contention for spots. Another reason reported was the boy’s move to the U-20 team, as he spent a few days with the canary team to prepare with coach Ramon Menezes.

Despite the justifications, Svio was passed over while he was in Cidade do Galo by the young Lus Otvio (Echapor) and Luiz Filipe. In the 3-0 victory over Caldense, for the last round of the first phase of the Campeonato Mineiro, the two boys were on the bench, while Savinho was not included.

While Svio remains in the Atltico squad and in Turkish coach Mohamed’s plans, the other two youngsters were loaned: Lus Otvio hit with Ponte Preta, while Luiz Filipe went to Gois.

Savinho made his professional debut in 2020, when he was just 16 years old. The performance at the base made the eyes of Atletico’s leaders shine, who accelerated the transition process of the boy on the top team.

The stellar cast of Atltico, however, meant that the left-hander didn’t have as much space. In almost two years as a professional, he has played 23 matches (only seven as a starter) and no goals scored.

Even so, the talent shown at the base made him catch the attention of the City Group. The expectation is that the agreement will be made official soon, which will initially earn Galo 6 million euros.