Corinthians concedes an early goal and stays in the draw with Portuguesa in the opening of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians made its debut in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday night and couldn’t get more than a draw. Against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, Timão scored just one goal and was equalized at 1 to 1.

The carioca team opened the scoring with less than two minutes of play and Corinthians missed opportunities throughout the first stage. In the last minute, however, Corinthians sought a tie with Jô. In the second half, neither team hit the net.

Now it’s Derby! Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, when they face Palmeiras in another classic of the season. The ball rolls at 7pm, at Arena Barueri, for the Brasileirão.

Escalation

The Corinthian coach selected a mixed team tonight to spare the athletes an eye on the team’s sequence. Thus, Timão went to the field with Ivan; Fagner, Gil, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Mosquito and Jô.

My Helm

The game

First time

With less than two minutes, the score was already opened. In the back of the ball from Corinthians to the defense, Xavier was disarmed close to the area and Cafu kept the ball. He won the mark and hit the corner, with no chance of defense for Ivan.

Corinthians tried his first arrival shortly after the goal, but Mosquito’s play inside the area ended up leaving the back line without danger. Shortly after, in a corner kick badly beaten by Timão, Robert was left with the leftover, won the mark and crossed low, but the Corinthians did not get the submission.

With almost ten minutes, Mosquito tried another move on the baseline and was brought down inside the area. The ball went out through the baseline and the white-and-white athletes asked for a penalty, but the referee only scored a goal kick.

The team from Rio tried to score again when Fagner lost the ball and the Corinthians defense had to make a foul to stop the play. The penalty was raised in the area and Gil cleared the danger with his head.

The new Corinthian chance came in Adson’s shot after Roni’s pass, but the back line blocked the shot. The remainder was white, but the restart of the move ended up lacking for the Cariocas. Soon after, Mosquito demanded a good save from George in a low shot from the left.

After 20 minutes, Corinthians lost their best chance of the game so far. Adson got the pass to Giuliano on the right, the Corinthians player went to the base line and crossed to Mosquito, who finished with the first shot, but sent the ball out.

After Corinthian arrival, Portuguesa also responded with danger. Kayron got the ball at the edge of the area, dribbled the markers and got the pass to Claudinho, who finished high, but over the goal.

The following minutes were marked by a lot of loses and wins by both teams, without new chances of real danger being created. Corinthians had difficulty in creating offensive and making mistakes in passes.

In the final minutes, Bruno Melo received the pass at the entrance of the area and managed to trigger Giuliano away from the marking, but the finish in the middle came out chewed and George made the save.

Shortly after, Corinthians managed to seek the tie before the first half came to an end. Mosquito received the pass on the right, crossed in the area and Roni and Giuliano let the ball pass. Jô managed to dominate and played in the corner of the goal before the marking arrived to leave everything equal.

Second time

Corinthians returned with three changes for the second half: Mantuan, Giovane and Rafael Ramos took the place of Adson, Jô and Fagner. Portuguesa, in turn, came back with an absence: the coach of the Rio de Janeiro team made many complaints on the way to the locker room and ended up being expelled.

Corinthians’ first good chance in the final 45 minutes was given by Giovane. He received the kick-in, scored with Giuliano and hit from the edge of the area, but the ball skimmed the post and went out on goal kick.

With about 15 minutes in, the Portuguesa stole the ball in the attack field and built the move on the left. Jhonnatan received the pass at the entrance of the area, cleared the marking and hit high, but outside. Soon after, Corinthians gave the answer in counterattack with Mantuan, but the finalization was ruled out in a corner.

Before the charge, Vítor Pereira changed the team and put Du Queiroz in place of Giuliano. In the corner, the leftover was with Roni and he tried to return the ball in the area, but the goalkeeper kept it. In the next move, Giovane tried to score again, now with a long shot, but the ball went over the goal.

Portuguesa returned to the attack with Patrick, who beat Robert at the edge of the area and got the submission, but was stopped by Bruno Melo, who warded off the danger in a corner.

In the 27th minute, Ivan had to make a great save and prevent the opponent’s second goal after a corner kick in the small area. The remainder was going to Pernão, but the play was stopped for offside.

Shortly after, the Corinthians coach changed the team for the last time and promoted the debut of Wesley, who replaced Mosquito. In his first opportunity, the young forward managed a great header in the tackle with George, but the ball brushed the crossbar and went over the bottom line. The move left the archer injured and he was eventually replaced.

Shortly after, Giovane received the pass in speed on the right and crossed to Mantuan, but the low shot left without danger to the opponent’s goal. Close to the 45th minute, the match was paralyzed by flags from the Corinthians fans. In stoppage time, neither team managed to score new goals and the match ended in a draw.

