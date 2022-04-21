Corinthians disappoints on premiere night and draws with Portuguesa

Corinthians debuted with a draw in the Copa do Brasil. Faced with modest Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, Alvinegro’s reserves were unable to present great football at the Café stadium in Londrina and ended up at 1-1. The return game, which will decide the classified for the round of 16 of the tournament knockout, takes place on May 11, at Neo Química Arena.

The match started with a scare for Corinthians. This is because, with just a minute into the game, midfielder Xavier lost a ball at the entrance of the area and saw midfielder Cafu advance against the defense and put Portuguesa in front. Then, even disorganized, Timão pressed and found the equalizing goal with Jô in the last minute of the initial stage.

According to the Copa do Brasil regulations, there is no criterion for a qualified goal away from home at all stages of the competition. Therefore, Corinthians needs any victory in the return game, in Itaquera, to advance in the tournament. In the event of a tie, regardless of the equality in goals, the classified will be decided after penalty kicks.

The best: Cafu

Apparently a little overweight, the Portuguesa midfielder scored a goal combining opportunism with quality in the finishing and was the only player who tried to organize the offensive actions of the Cariocas, giving cadence to the midfield. He was substituted early in the second half.

The worst: Xavier

Inattentive from the beginning of the match, the midfielder was insecure with the ball at his feet and rushed in the boats to the opponents. He differed from the others and will need to improve to get space with Vítor Pereira.

Corinthians debuts

For the first time in his career, defender Robert Renan played professionally. Cast as a starter alongside Gil, the boy did the job and made a good start. The same goes for forward Wesley, who came on in the second half and created the best opportunity for Corinthians in the second half. Hired this season, goalkeeper Ivan also debuted today for the Parque São Jorge club.

Open your eyes Xavier

In the first minute of the game, the Corinthians midfielder went soft in the defense field when he took time to control the ball and was disarmed at the entrance of the area. Midfielder Cafu had plenty of space to move forward with the ball under control and hit a plate, displacing goalkeeper Ivan from the move and putting Portuguesa in advantage at the Café stadium.

Corinthians launches attack

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians did what was expected of them and went on the attack. The best opportunities for the São Paulo team came from the feet of Gustavo Mosquito, who had some ease in overtaking at speed on the right side. However, even with the balls raised into the area by the striker, the team abused the finishing mistakes.

Opportunist, Jô draws in Londrina

After trying so hard to put Corinthians back in the match, striker Gustavo Mosquito got an assist in the last minute of the first half. In a speed play on the right side of the attack, the winger crossed the low ball, which crossed the entire area and found center forward Jô free of marking on the second post. Shirt 77 dominated, turned his body and hit hard to tie the duel.

Portuguese starts the second half better

At halftime, Vítor Pereira removed Jô, Fagner and Adson from the team and, respectively, sent Giovane, Rafael Ramos and Gustavo Mantuan to the field. Even with a lighter team, Corinthians came back badly and saw Portuguesa dominate the actions of the match at the beginning of the second half, posing danger to the goal defended by Ivan.

Fiel asks for Luan’s entry

A scene that had not been seen for a long time happened at the Café stadium, in Londrina. During the second half of the match, the stands shouted the name of midfielder Luan and asked for his entry into the match. Coach Vítor Pereira, however, did not put shirt 7 on the field, who has not yet played under the command of the Portuguese.

next games

Portuguesa returns to the field on Sunday (24th) to face Oeste for the second round of the group stage of Série D of the Brasileirão. Corinthians plays the day before, on Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against rivals Palmeiras at Arena Barueri.

Datasheet

Portuguesa-RJ 1×1 Corinthians

Date: April 20, 2022, Wednesday

Hour: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Competition: Copa do Brasil (3rd round)

Local: Café stadium, in Londrina

Yellow cards: Leandro Amaro, Kayron and Sidney (Portuguese-RJ); Xavier (Corinthians)

red cards: Toninho Andrade (Portuguese-RJ)

goals: Cafu, one minute into the first half, and Jô, at 47 minutes into the first half.

Portuguese-RJ: George (Paulo Henrique); Joazi, Itambé, Leandro Amaro, Sidney and Jefferson; Jhonnatan, Claudinho (Andrezinho) and Cafu (Patrick); Pernao and Kayron (Douglas Eskilo). Technician: Tony Andrade.

Corinthians: Ivan; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Roni, and Giuliano (Du Queiroz); Gustavo Silva (Wesley), Adson (Gustavo Mantuan) and Jô (Giovane). Technician: Victor Pereira