Corinthians has two debuts against Portuguesa in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians is set for the debut in the Copa do Brasil today (20), at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Portuguesa, in Rio de Janeiro. As the home of the Rio de Janeiro team does not have the minimum capacity of 10,000 fans required by the CBF, the match will be played at the Café stadium, in Londrina. For this match, coach Vítor Pereira set up a lineup with several changes.

Timão enters the field with Ivan; Fagner, Gil, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Roni, and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Jô.

Formed at the base of Alvinegro, defender Robert Renan makes his first game as a professional in his career today, while goalkeeper Ivan, hired from Ponte Preta at the beginning of the season, makes his debut at the Parque São Jorge club.

The alternative lineup of Corinthians is due to the Derby next Saturday (23), with Palmeiras at Arena Barueri, and the confrontation against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday (26), for the Copa Libertadores.

Due to this scenario, the technical commission led by Vítor Pereira did not list the majority of the starting points for the trip to the interior of Paraná. The absences are on account of Cantillo (flu), Ruan Oliveira (in physical transition after recovering from injury), Robson Bambu (treating a muscle injury) and João Pedro (muscle discomfort in the right thigh).

Portuguesa faces Corinthians with George; Joazi, Itambé, Amaro, Sidney and Jefferson; Jhonnatan, Claudinho and Cafu; Pernão and Kayron. Coach: Toninho Andrade.

Tonight’s match is the first leg of the third round of the Copa do Brasil. The return match will be played at Neo Química Arena on May 11th.