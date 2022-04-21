Corinthians performances: Jô guarantees a draw, Bruno Melo imposes himself and boys gain space | Corinthians

Jo: in a team full of youngsters, with many changes, Jô’s experience was necessary for Timão to seek a tie in the first half. The ball barely reached him, but when it did, the striker scored. He used his experience to position himself well in the area and appear free to guard. Note: 7.

Bruno Melo: one of the best on the field, the side, who disputes position with Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton, proved to be confident in the defense, making good coverage and even blocking a shot that had a Portuguese address. Offensively, he left Mosquito and Giuliano in a position to score. He made good use of the chance he had as a starter for Corinthians. Note: 7.

Ivan: in his first game with the Corinthians shirt, Ivan was not so demanded, but he left something to be desired in the goal conceded at the beginning of the match. In a kick from outside the area, after a blunder by Xavier, the goalkeeper was displaced in the opponent’s kick and only saw the ball enter. Note: 5.5.

Gustavo Silva: starting the game on the left, the striker was the player most used by Corinthians while he was on the field. He looked for heads-up, triangulations and space to finish, but it didn’t go well. Halfway through the first half, it was reversed to its place of origin, the right side of the field. From there, he crossed for Jô to score. Note: 6.

Giovanni: one of the boys who entered the field, showed personality in the second half. He risked two shots from outside the area and took a lot of danger to Portuguesa’s goal. Note. 6.5.

Portuguesa-RJ vs Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Zanutto/AGIF

View player ratings Corinthians:

Ivan [GOL]: 5.5

Fagner [LAD]: 6

(Rafael Ramos [LAD]: 6.5)

Gil [ZAG]: 6

Robert Renan [ZAG]: 6.5

Bruno Melo [LAE]: 7

Xavier [VOL]: 5.5

Ron [VOL]: 5.5

Giuliano [MEI]: 6

(Du Queiroz [VOL]: 6)

Gustavo Silva [ATA]: 6

(Wesley [ATA]: 6)

addon [ATA]: 5.5

(Gustavo Mantuan [ATA]: 6)

jo [ATA]: 7

(Giovane [ATA]: 6.5)

“It was a really sleepy game”, criticizes Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

— Photo: Reproduction

