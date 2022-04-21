Corinthians starts preparation for Drbi in Londrina; part of the cast trains at CT Joaquim Grava

The day after the draw against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in the opening of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians returned to training. Still in Paraná, the cast held an activity at the Londrina CT.

The training consisted of players who did not enter the field on Wednesday or who played for less than 45 minutes at Estádio do Café. Coach Vítor Pereira commanded a ball possession work with offensive movements, in addition to training on a reduced field.

The players who stayed for more than 45 on the field in the opening of the Copa do Brasil stayed at the hotel. On site, athletes did regenerative work.

Athletes who were not listed for the duel, and who remained in São Paulo, trained normally at CT Joaquim Grava. These are the cases of names such as: João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu, Maycon, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Willian, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes.

The cast returns to São Paulo this Thursday. The complete Corinthians team will have Friday to finish the preparation for the Derby. The confrontation against Palmeiras is scheduled for this Saturday, at 19h, at Arena Barueri, and is valid for the third round of the Brasileirão.

The return game for the Copa do Brasil, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, takes place on May 11. The match will be played at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 23 Apr,

Sat, 19:00 Palmeiras vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 26 Apr,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

Broadcast: ESPN and SBT Liberators 01 May,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Fortaleza

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 04 May,

Wed, 21:00 Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV Liberators 08 May,

Sun, 18:00 Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 11 May,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ

Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere Brazil’s Cup

See more at: Training of Corinthians, Cast of Corinthians, Corinthians x Palmeiras, Campeonato Brasileiro and Drbi.