Corinthians starts preparation for Drbi in Londrina; part of the cast trains at CT Joaquim Grava
The day after the draw against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in the opening of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians returned to training. Still in Paraná, the cast held an activity at the Londrina CT.
The training consisted of players who did not enter the field on Wednesday or who played for less than 45 minutes at Estádio do Café. Coach Vítor Pereira commanded a ball possession work with offensive movements, in addition to training on a reduced field.
The players who stayed for more than 45 on the field in the opening of the Copa do Brasil stayed at the hotel. On site, athletes did regenerative work.
Athletes who were not listed for the duel, and who remained in São Paulo, trained normally at CT Joaquim Grava. These are the cases of names such as: João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu, Maycon, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Willian, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes.
The cast returns to São Paulo this Thursday. The complete Corinthians team will have Friday to finish the preparation for the Derby. The confrontation against Palmeiras is scheduled for this Saturday, at 19h, at Arena Barueri, and is valid for the third round of the Brasileirão.
The return game for the Copa do Brasil, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, takes place on May 11. The match will be played at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|23 Apr,
Sat, 19:00
|Palmeiras vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|26 Apr,
Tue, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Boca Juniors
Broadcast: ESPN and SBT
|Liberators
|01 May,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Fortaleza
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|04 May,
Wed, 21:00
|Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|08 May,
Sun, 18:00
|Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|11 May,
Wed, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ
Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere
|Brazil’s Cup
