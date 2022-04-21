Coronavirus: see tech trends that will continue after the pandemic | TC detective

As we have discussed over time, the coronavirus pandemic has allowed a series of uses of technologies that have helped in different ways to combat Covid-19 or minimize its effects. In the health area, for example, the initiatives will allow from remote consultations to applications directly with patients. Among these novelties, many should remain even after the end of this disease. Detective TC addresses some of them below.

telemedicine





Since March 2020, this column has highlighted how telemedicine could be a correct bet for controlling the pandemic. Two years later, the practice was consolidated and showed that it will continue, even after the pandemic. According to the marketing manager for the health sector at Zebra Technologies in Latin America, Andrés Ávila, the virtual service is convenient and can have quality in its result. “While most people think of telemedicine in a context where the patient is at home, in the coming years we will see it also be used within the hospital itself, contributing to the monitoring and treatment of even inpatients.”











Andrés Ávila







Marketing Manager for Healthcare at Zebra Technologies However, the current methods of remote consultations will still have to be improved for the future, with the addition of new resources. For the specialist, telemedicine will incorporate communication, video monitoring and Artificial Intelligence applications, to be more complete.

Remote monitoring and mobile devices





Within hospitals, the pandemic required the adoption of new technological tools to optimize operations. Examples include remote monitoring systems such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) and mobile computing. These innovations enable real-time, geo-located tracking from equipment, supplies and medicines, to patients and staff. Doctors are also able to check the patient’s history and check vital signs, prescribed medications and test orders through mobile devices. “These solutions can increase staff operational efficiency by up to 97%, helping healthcare providers not only improve asset and staff utilization, but also track and control potential infections or communicable diseases.” Clinical smartphones with business tools also assist in communication for teams and mobile alert systems, which makes a contribution to hospital management. Zebra data shows that 70% of medical errors can be attributed to miscommunication. “This explains why 9 out of 10 hospital decision makers will increase clinical mobility spending by expanding their use of mobile devices to gain real-time visibility into information, verify data, generate clearer communications, and increase the productivity of the workforce.”

data protection





Another relevant point is data protection. Still in the hospital environment, the digitization of services on site generates fears about the security of sensitive patient information. Consequently, healthcare facilities have started to look for more specialized equipment, which offers more robust security. In addition, according to Ávila, 42% of hospitals plan to implement the use of mobile computers to encrypt data.

















hybrid work





At the beginning of the social isolation measures, people had to work only from their homes. As restrictions were relaxed, many companies stopped working only in the face-to-face environment and began to alternate physical and distance working hours – in what became known as “hybrid work”. This is yet another path of no return in the post-pandemic. According to a global survey by Microsoft on work trends for 2022, released in mid-March, 58% of professionals in Brazil want to switch to the hybrid or remote model throughout this year. Already for around 53% of workers globally, health and well-being have become a priority above work.

Documents online



