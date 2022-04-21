Correction of the Income Tax table should occur in 2023

At the end of his term, Jair Bolsonaro must fulfill one of his main promises of the 2018 campaign: the correction of the Income Tax table. However, the measure should only take place in 2023. During an interview last Saturday (16) with CNN, Bolsonaro said that his Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, should soon announce the readjustments in the IR rates. Below, check out the details.

According to Bolsonaro:

“I talked to Paulo Guedes just now. He does. Since the beginning, we have been pursuing the issue of Income Tax, the table that is not readjusted. He intends to announce a very high percentage of income tax rebate for next year, going from R$ 2 thousand to close to R$ 3 thousand in the discount. He thinks he doesn’t need to look for an alternative source to cover it there, as we did the IPI issue“.

In short, the correction of the Income Tax table would take place after the minister was convinced that a broader reform would hardly be possible in 2022. Since taking the proposal to Congress, still in 2019, the government has not been able to approve it. Since September 2021, the part dealing with the IR has been stalled in the Senate.

In addition, Bolsonaro’s speech about the correction of the income tax table comes a few days after his opponent, Lula, defended the same measure during an event with Geraldo Alckimin. According to Lula: “We will have to carry out a tax reform that takes into account that those who earn more have to pay more. A reform that does not allow the person who lives on his salary of 3, 4 thousand reais, when buying a product, to pay the same as the president of a bank pays”.

Image: Leonidas Santana / Shutterstock.com