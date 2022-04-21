Covid-19 cases drop 24% and deaths drop 12% worldwide

The number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 in the world continue to fall. Compared to last epidemiological week, the reduction of new notifications was 24%, according to the report of the World Health Organization (WHO) released this Wednesday, 20. Deaths decreased by 12%.

The entity reported that the indices started to show a reduction at the end of March. Between the 11th and 17th of this month, 5.5 million cases and 18,200 deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the world has had 502.3 million cases and 6.1 million deaths.

According to the WHO, the drop is global, affecting all regions that the organization monitors, but it is necessary to read the numbers carefully, because countries have made changes in the indicators of the disease and carried out fewer tests. This interferes with the number of positive cases recorded.

THE omicron worry variant remains dominant and comprises 99.5% of samples sequenced in the last 30 days.