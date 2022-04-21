Covid-19: DF registers 152 new cases and 4 more deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered 152 new known cases of Covid-19 and more 4 deaths by the disease, this Wednesday (20). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,638 people lost their lives and 695,637 were infected by the new coronavirus in Brasilia.

According to the Health Department, 98.2% of Covid patients, in the DF, are recovered.

SEE CALENDAR: Vaccination against Covid will be suspended on holiday in Brasilia

Vaccination against Covid will be suspended on holiday in Brasilia VACCINE: With the end of the Covid emergency in Brazil, CoronaVac may no longer be applied

The transmission rate of the virus, which on Tuesday (19), was 0.94, has risen and is in 0.95. The index, when below 1indicates drop in infections.

Among the dead, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brasília, 10,627 lived in the federal capital and 1,011 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Wednesday (20):

February 12, 2022: 1

February 17, 2022: 1

February 25, 2022: 1

April 16, 2022: 1

Botanical Garden: 1

North Lake: 1

Townhouse: 1

Sobradinho II: 1

70 to 79 years: 1

80 years or older: 3

2 of 3 Hospital care in DF in archive image — Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction Hospital care in DF in file image — Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction

Until 4:25 pm this Wednesday (20), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public network was in 96%. Of the total of 31 beds, 24 were occupied, 1 available and 6 blocked.

At private network, until 11:55 am, 47.71% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 54 were used, 57 were vacant and 25 were blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Wednesday, 80,797 people tested positive and 842 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 68,740 contaminations and 1,757 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Wednesday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on April 20, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on April 20, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction