Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/20/2022; city continues without deaths from the disease | Wood zone
Since the beginning of the pandemic are: 66,345 infected, 139,504 suspicious notifications and 2,254 lives lost in the city.
Deaths caused by Covid-19
|previous bulletin
|current bulletin
|Accumulated total
|0
|0
|2,254
New victims of Covid-19
|Sex
|Age
|date of death
|comorbidity
|*no registry
Confirmed cases of Covid-19
|previous bulletin
|current bulletin
|Accumulated total
|+32
|+32
|66,345
Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19
Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall.
Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall
Suspected cases of Covid-19
|previous bulletin
|current bulletin
|Accumulated total
|+90
|+79
|139,504
* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations for Covid-19
|Type
|Current hospitalization
|Hospitalization the day before
|ICU (private + public)
|1 patients
|3 patients
|Wards (private + public)
|4 patients
|3 patients
|Total inpatients
|5 hospitalized
|6 hospitalized
SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only
|Current SUS ICU rate
|Previous SUS ICU rate
|Current SUS ward rate
|Previous SUS ward rate
|0%
|0%
|30%
|30%
Hospitalizations due to Covid-19
Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals
Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases)
|Current total occupancy
|Previous day’s total occupancy
|72.92% (private + public)
|69.31% (private + public)
|89.47% (public only)
|80.45% (public only)
|57.64% (private only)
|59.03% (private only)
Recovered from Covid-19
*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours. The last update was made at 19:35 on Wednesday (20).