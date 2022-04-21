Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/20/2022; city ​​continues without deaths from the disease | Wood zone

Since the beginning of the pandemic are: 66,345 infected, 139,504 suspicious notifications and 2,254 lives lost in the city.

Deaths caused by Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total 0 0 2,254

New victims of Covid-19 Sex Age date of death comorbidity *no registry

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +32 +32 66,345

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19 Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall. Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +90 +79 139,504

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before ICU (private + public) 1 patients 3 patients Wards (private + public) 4 patients 3 patients Total inpatients 5 hospitalized 6 hospitalized

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate 0% 0% 30% 30%

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases) Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy 72.92% (private + public) 69.31% (private + public) 89.47% (public only) 80.45% (public only) 57.64% (private only) 59.03% (private only)

Recovered from Covid-19

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours. The last update was made at 19:35 on Wednesday (20).