Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/20/2022; city ​​continues without deaths from the disease | Wood zone

Since the beginning of the pandemic are: 66,345 infected, 139,504 suspicious notifications and 2,254 lives lost in the city.

Deaths caused by Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
0 0 2,254

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

New victims of Covid-19

Sex Age date of death comorbidity
*no registry

Source: PJF

Confirmed cases of Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
+32 +32 66,345

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19

Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall.

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
+90 +79 139,504

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19

Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before
ICU (private + public) 1 patients 3 patients
Wards (private + public) 4 patients 3 patients
Total inpatients 5 hospitalized 6 hospitalized

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only

Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate
0% 0% 30% 30%

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19

Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases)

Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy
72.92% (private + public) 69.31% (private + public)
89.47% (public only) 80.45% (public only)
57.64% (private only) 59.03% (private only)

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Recovered from Covid-19

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours. The last update was made at 19:35 on Wednesday (20).

