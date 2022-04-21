Covid-19: test positivity rises again in Brazil and reaches 8.4% – Revista Galileu

+



Test for SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: Printexstar/Pexels)

The percentage of positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 has grown again in the country, according to data gathered by the Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS). Between April 10th and 16th, the positivity rate was 8.4% and during the month of March it was 3.6% – less than half.

Currently, the highest rates are concentrated in two age groups: from 10 to 19 years old (14%) and from 50 to 59 years old (12%). The survey took into account data from three partner laboratories: Dasa, DB Molecular and HLAGyn.

The institution also points out that the percentage of positive tests for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is 20.5%, according to the latest report. This index is the highest since monitoring began in December.

Of the total number of RSV cases analyzed between April 10 and 16, 47.8% were observed among children aged 0 to 9 years. The ITpS points out that this virus causes common colds in all age groups, but can trigger serious infections in children and the elderly.

Between December 19, 2021 and April 16, 2022, the institute analyzed 588,129 tests referring to SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B or RSV. Of the samples collected, 94% were from states in the Southeast and Midwest regions.