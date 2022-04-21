Covid-19: use of masks in the lobby of Confins Airport becomes optional

The use of protective masks is no longer mandatory in the lobby of Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

The decision was announced by BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages the terminal, after the city hall released the use of the protection item against Covid-19 in open and closed environments. The company reported that use remains mandatory in the departure lounge and on the flight.

According to Mayor Geraldo Gonçalves dos Santos (Solidarity), the measure was taken because of the widespread vaccination in the city.







masks in MG

At the beginning of the month, the Government of Minas Gerais announced that intends to release the use of masks indoors in the state from May 1.

According to Health Secretary Fábio Baccheretti, the state should guide the release of the entire Minas Gerais territory on the date, even in cities that do not reach 70% of the target audience vaccinated with the 3rd dose, if the Covid-19 rates remain stable. .

In the capital of Minas Gerais, the use of masks remains mandatory in closed places.