Covid pneumonia increases the risk of dementia in patients

A group of researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine presented a study that shows that hospitalized patients with pneumonia caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who have it. other types of lung infections.

The information was extracted from Cerner Real World Data, which gathers 1.4 billion medical records. Information from people hospitalized with lung inflammation that persisted for more than 24 hours was analyzed.

+ After 14 days, moving average of deaths by Covid is above 100

Of the 10,403 patients with Covid-associated pneumonia, 312 (3%) had new-onset dementia soon after recovery, versus 263 (2.5%) of 10,403 with other types of lung inflammation who had dementia.

The study also showed that this risk is higher in people over 70 years. “The type of dementia seen in survivors of Covid-19 infection primarily affects memory, the ability to perform everyday tasks and self-regulation. Language and awareness of time and location remained relatively preserved,” said lead researcher Adnan I. Qureshi in a note.

The median time between infection and diagnosis of dementia was 182 days for patients with Covid-19, and according to Qureshi, the study and follow-up over longer periods will provide a more complete picture to help determine the reasons why pneumonia by Covid-19 increase the risks of dementia.

“The findings suggest the need for screening for cognitive deficits among Covid-19 survivors,” he explained. “If there is evidence of impairment during screening and the patient continues to report cognitive symptoms, a referral for a comprehensive evaluation may be necessary.”

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat