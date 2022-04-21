Health

Covid: woman ‘breaks record’ with two infections in 20 days

The woman, who was a Spanish healthcare professional, tested positive for delta and then omicron.

A 31-year-old health worker in Spain caught Covid twice in an interval of just 20 days — the shortest time between infections ever detected, according to Spanish researchers.

Tests show that the woman was infected with two different variants — delta in late December and omicron in January.

This shows, according to the researchers, that people who have had covid cannot consider that they are protected against reinfection, even if they are also vaccinated. However, they point out that vaccination and a previous infection appear to increase protection against serious illness and hospitalization in people with a micron.

It is difficult to know exactly how many people have been reinfected with covid during the pandemic, because only complete genome sequencing can confirm that infections are caused by different strains.

