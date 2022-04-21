Covid: woman ‘breaks record’ with two infections in 20 days

5 minutes ago

A 31-year-old health worker in Spain caught Covid twice in an interval of just 20 days — the shortest time between infections ever detected, according to Spanish researchers.

Tests show that the woman was infected with two different variants — delta in late December and omicron in January.

This shows, according to the researchers, that people who have had covid cannot consider that they are protected against reinfection, even if they are also vaccinated. However, they point out that vaccination and a previous infection appear to increase protection against serious illness and hospitalization in people with a micron.

It is difficult to know exactly how many people have been reinfected with covid during the pandemic, because only complete genome sequencing can confirm that infections are caused by different strains.

In the UK, authorities classify reinfections as cases where a person tests positive within a period of at least 90 days. Based on that definition, health officials say nearly 900,000 people were potentially twice infected with covid as of early April.

The Spaniard had no symptoms after her first positive PCR test, but less than three weeks later she had a cough and fever, which prompted her to have another test.

When the tests were analyzed further, they showed that the patient had been infected with two different strains of coronavirus.

In a presentation at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, the study’s author, Gemma Recio, said the case shows that the omicron is able “to circumvent previous immunity acquired from a natural infection with other variants or from vaccines”.

“In other words, people who have had Covid-19 cannot assume that they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated,” says Recio of the Institut Catala de Salut, Tarragona, Spain.

“However, both previous infection with other variants and vaccination appear to partially protect against serious illness and hospitalization in people with micron.”

She said monitoring for reinfections in people who have been fully vaccinated is important and could help in the search for variants that evade vaccines.

Covid reinfections rose sharply in December 2021, following the emergence of the much more contagious omicron variant. And there was another spike in cases when a slightly different version of the omicron, called BA.2, emerged in early March.

Before that, 1% of all reported cases in the UK were labeled as a second infection – but now that percentage has risen to 11%.

Most are likely to be people infected with the alpha or delta variants and then reinfected with the more contagious omicron.

Some scientists predict that eventually everyone will catch Covid twice, and then probably many more times in their lifetime.