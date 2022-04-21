Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina return home after son’s death

Last Monday, April 18th, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed some hard news: one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodriguez died.

The player didn’t give details about the baby’s death and didn’t even say if the child died before or after delivery. And this Thursday, April 21, Cristiano and Georgina returned home, along with their surviving twin daughter.

On behalf of the family, with a photo showing everyone together, after the release of Georgina and the baby, he thanked the fans and followers for the affection in these days of great pain.

Home Sweet Home. Gio and our girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now it’s time to give thanks for the life we’ve just been given into this world,” he wrote.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Monday, April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo used his Instagram account to share sad news with fans. Georgina Rodríguez was pregnant with twins, but the boy died.

In the post, the football player asked for privacy at this difficult time and said that this is the greatest pain anyone can feel.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we communicate the passing of our baby. It’s the biggest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided. We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our boy is our angel. We will love you forever,” he wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already the father of 11-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., four-year-old Eva, Alana and Mateo. He and Georgina have yet to announce the name of the couple’s newborn daughter.

