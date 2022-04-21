Cristiano Ronaldo thanks expressions of support at Liverpool’s game: “Thank you, Anfield” | english football

In the seventh minute of the derby, the entire stadium stood up and joined in a stream of applause for the Portuguese star, who is embezzlement in the match because of his personal drama. The act came from the Liverpool fans, who made a point of shouting Cristiano’s name, in addition to singing the famous song You’ll never walk alone (You’ll never Walk Alone).

– One World… One sport.. One global family… Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion – wrote the Portuguese star on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in the game due to the tragic death on the eve of one of the twins he was expecting with his wife Georgina Rodríguez.

The day after the match at Anfield, CR7 returned to training at Manchester United and could return to the team on Saturday for the derby against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United fans unite at Anfield in a stream of applause for Cristiano Ronaldo – Photo: Peter Powell/EFE

The forward announced the tragic news on social media on Monday, prompting a huge number of messages of support from across the football world.

Real Madrid, where CR7 played between 2009 and 2018, said they were “deeply sorry” for the baby’s passing and that they share “the pain of the whole family and want to show their love and affection”.

Rival clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspurs and Leeds also sympathized with the Portuguese striker, as did some teammates.

Cristiano is already the father of a pair of twins, Eva and Mateo, born in 2017, in addition to Cristiano Jr., who is 11 years old, and Alana, his first child with Georgina, who is four years old.

The star’s companion was pregnant with a set of twins. According to the Portuguese press, the boy died in childbirth.