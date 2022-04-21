Cristiano Ronaldo trains for the first time at United since son’s death

Cristiano Ronaldo went to train today for the first time at Manchester United’s training center since the death of one of his twin sons with model Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese was photographed on arrival at training in the back seat of a vehicle and participated in the activity with the other teammates of the club, according to the English press.

Ronaldo missed United in the 4-0 defeat against Liverpool yesterday, away from home, in the Premier League. He was released from the match due to the death of his twin son.

The Manchester club returns to the field next Saturday (23), at 8:30 am (GMT), against Arsenal, for the English.

The player and Georgina announced, last Monday (18), on social media the death of their son. It is not known whether the boy died before or during childbirth. The girl is alive.

“It’s the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live through this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided. We are devastated and ask for privacy. in this very difficult time. Our boy, is our angel. We will love you forever”, reads the statement that both published on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo was already the father of four children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and Alana Martina – who is also Georgina’s daughter.