Cruzeiro is attentive to the market for investment chances, says Ronaldo

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Ronaldo praised Pedro Martins’ work in the last transfer window Although the transfer window closed on the 12th, Cruzeiro remains attentive to the market. At least that’s what Ronaldo guaranteed in a live broadcast on Twitch last Monday (18). This month, he purchased 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) in Raposa.

Fenmeno analyzed the contracts announced by the miners in recent weeks and promised to be on the lookout for new “investment opportunities” in the mid-year window – July 18th to August 15th.

“We presented some reinforcements. We got a fantastic job from Paulo Andr, from Pedro Martins (soccer director), who were focused on the market all the time. I think we are prepared, at least for a first moment” , evaluated Ronaldo.

See the signings of clubs for the 2022 Serie B dispute “Let’s see what we can still improve during the year. In June (July, actually) the window opens again. Until then we will have an idea of ​​what we will need at that moment. investment opportunities”, added Fenmeno.

Of the seven names announced in recent days, none involved direct investment of Ronaldo’s resources. This is because the Phenomenon had to disburse around R$ 40 million just to pay off debts contracted by previous managements and collected at FIFA.

So far, goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita has been made official; defender Z Ivaldo; midfielders Leonardo Pais and Neto Moura, in addition to forwards Rodolfo, Luvannor and Jaj. Another striker who already trains at Toca da Raposa II is Rafael Silva, who was last at Wuhan Zall, in China. Cruzeiro awaits the regularization at CBF to announce it.

Patronage shirt 10

“Before my arrival, it seems that he (Pedro) made some contributions and loans. Cruzeiro is passionate and is always willing (to help). The last time we were together, he promised a player to stop the airport. That’s his idea. Let’s see if we can get that player,” Ronaldo said.