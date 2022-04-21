Sports

Cruzeiro renews contract with defender Eduardo Brock until May 2023

Cruzeiro renewed Eduardo Brock's contract at
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro announced, this Thursday (21), the contract renewal of defender Eduardo Brock, 30 years old. The defender’s new relationship with Fox runs until May 2023, with an option to expand until the end of the next season.

At the beginning of the month, the supersports I had already anticipated that the negotiations were heading towards this outcome. Brock’s current contract with Cruzeiro was only valid until next month.

Brock had already highlighted, in recent interviews, his desire to stay on Cruzeiro. The absolute starting defender of the team commanded by coach Paulo Pezzolano.

“Brock is doing the job very well. He is adapting very well to what we want on the field. He is very aggressive, he has a left-handed leg, he tries to do everything we ask. We are very happy with him, because he is doing a good job”, praised Pezzolano.

Eduardo Brock arrived at Cruzeiro in early 2021, after passing through Ceará. He has already played 47 matches (15 of them this season) and has three goals and one assist with the celestial shirt.

In addition to the experienced defender, Pezzolano has as options for the defense the newcomer Z Ivaldo, in addition to Lucas Oliveira, Wagner Leonardo, Geovane, Mateus Silva and youngsters Weverton and Paulo.

