Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Rises Above $42K, Altcoins Have Mixed Day, Token Soars 40% After Coinbase Partnership

Bitcoin (BTC) continues with gains, maintaining the positive pace seen in the last three days, when it recovered about US$ 3 thousand of its value, sustaining the level of US$ 41,500 this Thursday (21).

Although there is no specific news that explains the optimism at this time, some experts are evaluating a rumor that an exchange-traded fund (ETF) may soon be approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“I don’t think there is any major catalyst for price movement up or down right now,” said Jason Deane, Bitcoin market analyst at Quantum Economics for CoinDesk.

On the technical side, a report by Glassnode shows that, after the sharp correction that took place in January, Bitcoin “little fish” (investors with less than 10 BTC in their wallets) started accumulating the cryptocurrency at record speed.

At the same time, the number of wallets with Bitcoin balances between 100 and 1,000 has decreased, suggesting a liquidation by the largest holders.

According to the report, these “little fish” are holding onto their cryptocurrencies amid intense volatility and falling prices. For short-term investors (which Glassnode rates who bought after the October 2021 spike), there was a massive sell-off between $50k and $60k.

Glassnode notes that investors who bought at the top between August 2021 and January 2022 saw prices fall below their cost base and dumped Bitcoin causing a “large-scale redistribution of bitcoin supply to new hands.”

Among altcoins, the day starts mixed, while Ethereum (ETH) outlines to maintain gains too, above $3,100, assets such as Avalanche (AVAX), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Near (NEAR) fall between 1% and 5%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:35 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,211.84 +1.09% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,117.16 +0.06% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 422.51 -1.46% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.7533 -1.91% Solana (SOL) US$ 107.71 -1.32%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours 0x (ZRX) $1.02 +40.26% Kava (KAVA) $4.94 +12.45% PancakeSwap (CAKE) $9.49 +7.55% EOS (EOS) $2.76 +7.29% Monero (XMR) US$ 275.76 +6.06%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours ApeCoin (APE) $15.33 -8.40% Stepn ([ativo=GMT]) $3.22 -7.00% Loopring (LRC) US$ 0.9521 -5.93% Waves (WAVES) US$ 20.02 -5.49% Arweave (AR) $29.92 -5.15%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 34.44 -1.76% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 46.00 -1.03% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 41.91 -1.55% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 38.99 -1.98% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 40.35 +3.40% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.06 -1.63% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.16 -1.93% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.88 -3.50%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (21):

Goldman Sachs and FTX study partnership, says newspaper

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, met with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon in the Caribbean to discuss possible collaborations between the two companies, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The two executives discussed the possibility of Goldman Sachs advising FTX, valued at $32 billion in January, on future funding rounds and taking an important role in a potential initial public offering (IPO), according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Solomon also offered Goldman Sachs advice to FTX in discussions with US regulators.

0x token skyrockets after partnership with Coinbase

0x (ZRX), the native token behind the 0x protocol, has soared by nearly 50% after the announcement that it will fuel Coinbase’s NFT market.

The ZRX is now approaching a market cap of $1 billion, trading at its five-month high of $1.09. 24-hour trading volume also saw a significant increase, rising over 3,000% to $1.25 billion, its biggest volume increase since February 2021.

Coinbase said its NFT platform will utilize the 0x protocol’s “powerful multi-chain swap NFT support” as well as up to 54% more gas efficiency.

The protocol will also allow Coinbase NFT to reward creators with instant royalties, as well as free, non-custodial listings.

“We are excited that Coinbase is using 0x to drive its new market for NFTs and we anticipate that this launch will unlock a massive wave of new users in the blockchain space,” said Will Warren, co-founder and co-CEO of 0x Labs. .

