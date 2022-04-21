cylinder costs R$ 160.00. See the price in each state

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) presented its weekly survey on April 19, where it appears that a 13kg gas cylinder already costs R$ 160.00 in Brazil. The research was carried out in all regions of the country, with the highest price found in the state of Mato Grosso and the lowest in Maranhão (R$ 78.00).

Gol opens vacancies to work from home and without higher education requirement

You are likely to also like:

Auxílio Gás: new value for the month of April was released

The weekly survey, which was carried out between the 10th and 16th of April, shows an increase of 0.10% compared to the previous week. The average price of the cylinder in the country was R$ 113.66.

Price of a 13 kg gas cylinder, in the 26 states and DF

The maximum price of the gas cylinder from April 10th to 16th, according to the ANP:

state Minimum price maximum price Acre BRL 125.00 BRL 145.00 alagoas BRL 94.00 BRL 115.00 amapá BRL 110.00 BRL 130.00 amazon BRL 110.00 BRL 140.00 Bahia BRL 88.00 BRL 130.00 Ceará BRL 99.99 BRL 130.00 Federal District BRL 99.99 BRL 119.99 Holy Spirit BRL 92.99 BRL 120.00 Goiás BRL 98.99 BRL 145.00 maranhão BRL 78.00 BRL 130.00 Mato Grosso BRL 109.99 BRL 160.00 Mato Grosso do Sul BRL 95.00 BRL 130.00 Minas Gerais BRL 95.00 BRL 140.00 For BRL 98.00 BRL 150.00 Paraíba BRL 99.99 BRL 128.00 Paraná BRL 98.90 BRL 140.00 Pernambuco BRL 90.00 BRL 128.00 Piauí BRL 114.00 BRL 130.00 Rio de Janeiro BRL 85.00 BRL 126.00 large northern river BRL 105.00 BRL 139.00 Rio Grande do Sul BRL 95.00 BRL 137.00 Rondônia BRL 115.00 BRL 150.00 Roraima BRL 117.00 BRL 131.00 Santa Catarina BRL 107.00 BRL 150.00 Sao Paulo BRL 89.99 BRL 149.00 Sergipe BRL 99.99 BRL 120.00 Tocantins BRL 109.99 BRL 135.00

High price for the consumer

On April 8th, Petrobras announced a price reduction and on the 9th, the price of bottled gas sold to distributors was reduced by 5.58%. However, the reduction has not yet been passed on to the consumer, who still had a slight increase in value from one week to the next.

Petrobras, Vale and other actions to profit in the short term

In the 12 months to March 2022, cooking gas for the final consumer rose 29.56%, well above the country’s official inflation, which closed 2021 at 10.06%.

Gas Allowance

The Auxílio Gás, which is paid to families in poverty and extreme poverty, was paid in April in the amount of R$ 51.00. However, according to the ANP survey, the value does not correspond to half the average value of the 13kg cylinder, as proposed by the project. In addition to the benefit being paid with R$ 1.00 less than February.

The G1 news portal questioned the Ministry of Citizenship, which stated that the benefit amount is at least 50% of the average national price of gas cylinders for the last six months.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the channel on YouTube and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and subjects related to the world of finance.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com