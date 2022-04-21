Danilo celebrates 100 games for Palmeiras and thanks Luxemburgo and Abel Ferreira | palm trees

One of the highlights and most valuable players of Palmeiras this season, Danilo completed 100 games with Verdão last Wednesday.

Promoted from the under-20 team in 2020, the midfielder thanked him for the moment he lived in the professional team and recalled, in addition to João Paulo Sampaio, coordinator of the Palmeiras base, Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

– To thank God, my family, friends and entrepreneurs, Palmeiras mainly for having supported me from the base, to João Paulo, who gave me the opportunity. I’m very happy, I never imagined that I would reach the mark of 100 games, even more at Maraca, where I won the first Libertadores title – said the player, who also celebrated his mother’s birthday last Wednesday.

– I can only thank God, Professor Luxemburgo, who gave me the first opportunity, Professor Abel, who kept me on the team, and the fans, who supported me from the beginning.

Holder in the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores finals, Danilo has five titles with the Verdão professional. In addition to the two cups of the South American competition, he won the 2020 Copa do Brasil, the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana and the 2022 Paulistão.

Third best player in the FIFA Club World Cup, he has been valued and the subject of speculation involving clubs from abroad. Internally, Verdão understands that the athlete is likely to receive an offer at the opening of the transfer window in the middle of the year – the 20-year-old midfielder recently renewed his contract, now valid until the end of 2026.

After drawing with Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro, Palmeiras is now preparing for the classic against Corinthians, next Saturday. For Danilo, Verdão has already evolved in the national tournament and now has the support of the crowd to win the Derby at Arena Barueri.

– I know that we haven’t won the Brazilian yet, but we know how much we want to win the Brazilian, the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. We will fight, yes, for all titles We know that the calendar is complicated, but everyone is focused to enter each match and give the best to win – said the Palmeirense.

– It was the best (game in Brasileirão, against Flamengo), in my opinion. Now Corinthians comes on Saturday, with our fans. It won’t be at home, but it will be at the Barueri arena. I know they will be there supporting us and we will come out with the victory, with faith in God.

In the last Derby, Danilo was one of the protagonists of the Palmeiras victory by 2 to 1. At Allianz Parque, still in the first phase of the Paulista Championship, the midfielder suffered the penalty converted by Raphael Veiga and scored the second goal alviverde in the classic.

