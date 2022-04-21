Decision prohibits banks from taking cars from debtors



Cars for resale: measure affects and worries the financial market



Faced with many questions, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will judge whether the notifications sent by banks to indebted customers can be signed by third parties or if they would only be accepted if the debtor himself demonstrated science.

What has made the financial market apprehensive, however, is that while this judgment does not take place, the ministers suspended decisions on the search and seizure of goods, such as cars and motorcycles, financed in the fiduciary alienation model in actions on the subject.

The trial, which still has no date to take place, will be repetitive, so what is decided by the Second Section of the STJ will guide decisions across the country. Two appeals as representative of the discussion are being judged. The rapporteur is minister Marco Buzzi.

The STJ explained that the purpose of the judgment is to define whether, to prove default in contracts guaranteed by fiduciary alienation, it is sufficient, or not, to send an extrajudicial notification to the debtor’s address indicated in the contract, dispensing with the need to sign the notice of receipt is from the recipient.

Banks, today, opt for extrajudicial notification, sending the notice through the Post Office, usually after 90 days of delay in vehicle financing installments, for example.

There was, however, no concern as to whether the acknowledgment of receipt was signed by the customer himself or by a third party. But the topic raised questions.

The judge of the 10th Civil Court of Vitória, Marcelo Pimentel, explained that in countries like the United States, the legislation provides that the bank itself does the search and seizure of goods in the event of non-payment, after a notification.

“In Brazil, when the consumer does not pay the installments of the vehicle financed with a fiduciary alienation agreement, the bank files a lawsuit, asking for the search and seizure of the good.”

He explained that, in this case, the bank informs the magistrate if it has already carried out the debtor’s notification and it is the judge who grants or not the request. “The Judiciary makes this apprehension and, later, the good is taken to auction”.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) reported that it is evaluating the effects of the decision handed down by the Second Section of the STJ for the banking sector.

Forecast is for higher interest rates with determination

With most vehicles now financed through fiduciary alienation contracts, experts believe that the suspension of searches and seizures of debtors’ assets in case of lawsuits on the subject could cause interest rates to rise.

In fiduciary alienation contracts, payment is guaranteed by the asset being financed and, if the customer does not pay what he owes, the bank can take the vehicle.

The topic has been the subject of a series of meetings between the financial institutions and banks themselves, according to national information behind the scenes.

Economist Jorge Eloy explained that being able to have the asset seized is the financial institution’s guarantee.

“When the person does not pay the monthly fees, the bank takes back that asset and sells it to pay the debt. If the financial institution can no longer be sure that it will have determined the search and seizure of the financed asset, it is at greater risk.”

He stressed that, with this withdrawal from the warranty, who will pay more will be the consumer. “There will certainly be interest rate hikes,” he explained.

According to Eloy, more than 70% of the financing carried out today by banks is in this model of contract by fiduciary alienation.

