Dengue, flu or covid? Learn how to differentiate symptoms

The Holy Spirit recorded 3,913 cases of dengue from January to April 9 this year. The data were published in the weekly bulletin made by the team of the Special Nucleus for Environmental Surveillance, of the Department of Health (sesa), on the 14th. In the same period of 2021, the State recorded 3,957 cases, 44 more.

Although the numbers have reduced a little in 2022, it is important to be aware: dengue can lead to death.

In addition, there is the fact that other diseases are also in circulation. The pandemic caused by Covid-19 not yet finished and the cases of the flu tend to increase at this time of year.

The fact is that the three diseases affect the respiratory system and they can bring symptoms very similar to each other. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the signs and seek medical help to avoid complications.

Know how to differentiate symptoms of dengue, flu and covid-19

Fever, tiredness and malaise are some of the characteristic symptoms of dengue, flu and covid-19. In general, they present themselves in a similar way. See the differences and similarities between the diseases:

MAIN SYMPTOMS OF DENGUE

– High fever: greater than 38°C;

– Pain in the body and joints;

– Pain behind the eyes;

– Malaise;

– Lack of appetite;

– Headache

– Red spots on the body;

In the case of Severe Dengue, which is the severe form of the disease, the symptoms include intense and continuous abdominal pain, constant vomiting, nausea and mucosal bleeding.

SYMPTOMS OF FLU

– Fever;

– Headache;

– Chills;

– Body aches;

– Coryza;

– Cough;

– weakness

SYMPTOMS OF COVID

– Fever;

– Cough;

– Tiredness;

– Loss of taste or smell;

– Headaches, throat:

– Body ache;

– Difficulty breathing

ES recorded more than 15 thousand suspected cases of dengue in 2021

In January of this year, Sesa released the epidemiological bulletin with the final balances for 2021. Espírito Santo recorded 15,230 suspected cases of dengue, 3,163 in Chikungunya and 930 cases of infection by Zika virus throughout the past year.

On the occasion, the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, warned of the risk of a Epidemic of the three diseases in the first quarter of this year, taking into account the fact that they occur in cycles of three to five years.

In the first three and a half months of 2022, 210 cases of Zika and 820 chikungunya were reported.

Population plays an important role in the fight against dengue

According to the nurse of the Environmental Health Education Program of the Special Center for Environmental Surveillance (GEVS), Mayra Rodrigues, dengue is a threat to public health and for this reason, prevention is essential. Mosquito breeding sites can be found on land and in homes.

“The only way to prevent mosquitoes is to eliminate possible breeding sites. It is essential that the population participate with the necessary care against the disease. Paying attention and self-education daily, in order to keep the environment always clean to prevent the proliferation of dengue is extremely important”highlighted.

To be able to contain the curve of dengue cases, it is essential that the population do their homework with care and attention. The ideal is to choose a day of the week to make a complete check list in the property. This list, with what needs to be done, can be accessed by clicking on the link: mosquito.saude.es.gov.br

Plant pot dishes, poorly packed bottles, disused drains should always be inspected since the mosquito life cycle lasts on average between 3 and 8 days. By maintaining this weekly routine, it is possible to interrupt the reproduction of Aedes aegypti.

Dengue cases in Brazil increase 85.6%

According to data from the Ministry of Health, cases of the disease in Brazil had an increase of more than 85% until the beginning of this month, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Also according to data released in the epidemiological bulletin on arboviruses of MS, 79 people died in the country in 2022. Double when compared to the same period last year.