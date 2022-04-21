Deputies discuss the use of weapons for hunters and collectors in SC – Misturabas

Proposal seeks for collectors to be able to carry weapons to the hunting ground

State deputies from Santa Catarina debated last Monday (18) the bills 6/2022, authored by deputy Jessé Lopes, and 11/2022, by deputy Sargento Lima, both from the PL.

The projects address the use of firearms for collectors, sport shooters and hunters.

The deputy Ana Campagnolo (PL), was the one who promoted the debate. The bill establishes that collectors, shooters and hunters will be able to carry a short firearm during the journey between the place where the collection is kept and the places of training, competition or competition, hunting or slaughtering.

In addition, on the certificate of firearms of sport shooters and hunters, the inscription “authorized to transport” will be engraved.

Ana Campagnolo explained that the projects began to be processed jointly and that the purpose of the public hearing was to hear public opinion on the proposal.

The deputy stated that as there are already several legal and historical arguments to defend the project, the public manifestation will be incorporated into the favorable opinion of the project. “My report on the CCJ, the most important of the House, will be favorable and we will show the support of the population expressed at this hearing to help convince other parliamentarians of the importance of this law”concluded Anna.

