Didn’t Earn Money? can appeal

Workers who were not covered by the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, base year 2020, but understand that they are entitled to the benefit can now appeal to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare to try to receive the money.

Questions must be made via e-mail, through the regional labor superintendencies. The electronic address is practically the same for all states, it is only necessary to add the UF (Federation Unit) corresponding to the state where you live. In São Paulo, for example, the e-mail address is travail.sp@economia.gov.br; in Amazonas, trabalho.am@economia.gov.br; in Pernambuco, trabalho.pe@economia.gov.br. (See more guidelines below)

The appeal review period is “about 45 days”, according to the Ministry of Labor.

This year, the allowance payments began to be made in February. The last group to receive were private sector workers born in December, covered as of March 31. All beneficiaries can withdraw the money until December 29th.

Guidelines

In the email to be sent to the Regional Labor Superintendence of your state, the worker must include:

full name;

birth date;

CPF;

if possible, registration number in PIS (private sector) or Pasep (public servants).

In addition, the appeal must “contain text and documentary evidence that demonstrate the right to a salary bonus”, as the Ministry of Labor explained to the UOL. That is: the worker must prove that he has been enrolled in PIS / Pasep for at least five years; who received up to two minimum wages per month, on average, in 2020; and who worked for at least 30 days in 2020.

“The analysis of the appeal will assess any inconsistency in processing, when the correct transmission of the employment relationship took place, whose obligation is entirely on the employer,” he added.

Workers who may not have access to the internet may present the appeal at one of the units of the Regional Labor Superintendence in their state, in person, by appointment.

prior check

The federal government still advises workers to check all possible channels to confirm whether or not they received the allowance before filing an appeal request. “There are situations in which the allowance is deposited, but the beneficiaries do not identify the receipt in their accounts”, says the Ministry of Labor in a note published on its official website.

The allowance payments are always made by Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS, private initiative) and by Banco do Brasil (paseppublic servants).

Caixa makes deposits directly into a current account, savings account or digital social savings account. If none of these alternatives are available, credit can be withdrawn at branches, lottery outlets, through self-service and Caixa Aqui.

BB account holders, on the other hand, have their benefit available directly on their account. The allowance can also be withdrawn at any branch of the bank.

What about the 2019 allowance?

At this time, the regional superintendencies will analyze requests referring only to the base year 2020 allowance.

“For possible resources on the 2019 base year salary allowance, the Ministry of Labor and Pensions contacted Dataprev for the development and adaptation of features in the new system. The company will make available to the Ministry, until May 31, the technological solution for opening and analysis of these administrative resources”, informs the federal government.

Who is entitled?

All workers in the private sector and public servants who received up to two monthly minimum wages, on average, in 2020 are entitled to receive the allowance in 2022. Citizens also need to have been registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years.

In the case of workers in the private sector, specifically, it is also necessary to have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020.

All citizens still need to have their data correctly reported by the employer to the government.

Are not entitled to receive the allowance:

domestic servants and maids;

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity.

What is the value?

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the worker was employed with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of BRL 101.

Therefore, in order to know how much they will receive, it is enough for the worker to multiply the number of months in which he had a formal contract in 2020 by R$ 101. Periods equal to or greater than 15 days count as a full month.

The maximum benefit, equivalent to 12 months of work, is a minimum wage. It is worth remembering that the reference is the national floor in force on the payment date, and not in the base year. In other words: although the minimum wage was lower in 2020 (R$ 1,045), those who are entitled to the maximum allowance will now receive R$ 1,212, which is the current value.