Didn’t Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot) die in Fast & Furious?!

Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar apparently died in Fast & Furious 6. However, there’s a high chance that fan theory of her eventual return will come true. Thanks to her affinity for cars, Gisele Yashar quickly became a significant character for the Fast Saga franchise in Fast & Furious before her return in Fast 5. In that film, she also met Han Lue (Sung Kang), with the two soon after. falling in love.

Gisele would reappear once more for Fast & Furious 6 before sacrificing herself to save Han during the airport’s lengthy catwalk battle. Despite the box office success of Fast & Furious 6, Gadot would later find even greater stardom as Wonder Woman in the DCEU, with any future appearances by Gisele in the Fast Saga looking to be off the table as a result.

However, there’s reason to believe this may no longer be the case, as the upcoming two-part finale, Fast & Furious 10 and 11, appears to end the popular Fast Saga in a big way. As far back as 2017, a fan theory on Reddit suggested that both Gisele and Han weren’t really dead. This theory would prove to be at least half-accurate in 2021, with Han’s return in F9 making u/omegansmiles seem particularly prescient.

While there are no known plans for Gisele to return for Fast & Furious 10 as of yet, the evidence established by this fan theory and Han’s own return makes a compelling case that she won’t be far behind him.

Owen Shaw Survived

As pointed out in the aforementioned Reddit post, Fast & Furious 6 antagonist Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) survived the catwalk battle in which Gisele apparently died. As the plane tried to take off, weighed down by two cars dangling from its wings, Owen was ejected onto the runway in his attempt to escape. His downward trajectory was even greater than that of Gisele.

However, he appeared in an intensive care unit in the opening of Furious 7. Fate of the Furious even brought him back as an active player on Owen’s team with his brother Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). That is, Gisele’s fall in F6 was not necessarily fatal.

It also works in favor of Gisele, her military training and training for situations in which Dom and his “family” often find themselves. As a former Mossad agent, the popular Reddit theory also points out that Gisele is well equipped for life-threatening missions. Thus, her “death” can be a strategy.

Gisele’s Body Was Never Found

When the plane finally crashes onto the runway in Fast & Furious 6, the aircraft explodes, with Dom driving his car through the burning wreckage to safety. This action alone put Dom in much more immediate danger than Gisele. He even survives an explosion with only one car aboard as his shield against the flames and intense heat.

As pointed out in the Reddit post, Han’s body was also not recovered from the explosion of the car he supposedly died in. A more subtle hint that Gisele may have survived in Fast & Furious 6 is the lack of a tombstone ever shown to Gisele after her death. And that, seems to be a major oversight in a series where the operational word is “family”.

In contrast, after the “death” of Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), she was given a headstone, which can be seen in Furious 7 despite her return from the dead. This disparity, therefore, could be explained by the creators of the Fast & Furious franchise never intending to give Gisele for dead. So if even Fast & Furious characters with tombstones like Letty can’t be ruled out for a return, it’s not wrong to think that Gisele, who doesn’t even have a tombstone, is alive.

Return Of Han F9 Makes Return Of Gisele From The Dead More Likely

Due to the delay in the pandemic, the public knew about Han’s survival as well as that he would return in F9. The spoilers occurred much earlier than usual. However, despite a publicized and leaked return, Han’s romance with Gisele also makes his comeback much larger.

When Han debuted in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, he mentioned a tragic love from his past. The same was eventually revealed as Gisele when the two met in the prequel, Fast Five. The final scene in that movie even had Gisele suggesting Tokyo as her next destination. And Han alluded to his future tokyo drift in his reply saying “We’ll get there. Finally.”

Han’s return could come full circle with Gisele also being brought back into the fold. Like Dom and Letty and Brian and Mia’s novels, Han and Gisele’s love was an integral part of their adventurous life. That is, with Han back in action, Gisele no longer needs to be kept out of the game.

While the logistics of Gisele’s survival work within the parameters of Fast & Furious, the biggest challenge for her return would be explaining her long absence. Letty has been afflicted with amnesia for years, leading to her becoming part of Owen Shaw’s gang. While Han was tasked with a secret mission by the mysterious Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).

In this way, the details of Gisele’s disappearance would be more important than those of her survival. That is, Fast & Furious 10 needs to conjure up a plausible story for her return. Still, given how much Fast & Furious brings back characters from the dead, there’s no reason to think Fast & Furious 6 was really Gisele’s last appearance in the franchise.

