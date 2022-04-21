Diego Souza scores three goals, Grêmio beats Guarani and wins 1st in Serie B

Diego Souza once, twice and three times. Today (21), Grêmio won the first in Série B of the Brazilian Championship with three goals from the striker – who came back from a muscle injury and ended the fast of Grêmio’s attack in style. Shirt 29 decided the duel with Guarani, in Porto Alegre, which ended with a score of 3 to 1. The victory, however, was not easy. The Campinas club had clear chances to hit the net more times and stopped on goalkeeper Brenno.

The first goal came after just one minute of play, but Guarani tied in the first half with Matheus Pereira. Before the break, Diego Souza made it 2 to 1. And in the final stage, the striker scored the third.

The first victory makes Grêmio take a leap in the table. Now, the gaucho team has four points and occupies the third position, depending on parallel results for placement at the end of the round. Guarani, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table. Just one point in three games played in Serie B.

More than that. After a goalless draw against Ponte Preta, in Campinas, and losing to Chapecoense by 1-0 at home, Grêmio ends the series of games without scoring. The team’s lack of marksmanship has been heavily criticized in recent days.

In the next round, Grêmio visits Operário-PR and Guarani receives Criciúma. Both games take place on Wednesday (27).

Who did well: Brenno

Grêmio’s goalkeeper made two decisive saves. Both within the area. In the first, he avoided Júlio Cesar’s goal by jumping with open arms and legs to block the shot. In the second, he cleared a dangerous header from Matheus Pereira.

Who let it down: Campaz and Elias

In the first half, the Colombian was out of the game. Offensively and also when helping the defense. He got scolded after Guarani’s tie, for not keeping up with the opponent. At half-time, Elias Manoel replaced Campaz and kept up the pace: he missed an incredible chance of scoring in the second half.

Diego Souza beats Renato Gaucho

The striker reached 76 goals with the Grêmio shirt, adding the two passes. Eight goals this season. With the total number, Diego Souza surpasses Renato Portaluppi in the club’s top scorers list. Against Guarani, he proved to be extremely important for the team – as he was in 2020 and at times in 2021.

Grêmio gives false impression and suffers

On the first attack, goal. Grêmio did, with a measly 58 seconds, everything they hadn’t achieved in previous Serie B games and gave a false impression that the afternoon would be peaceful. After opening the scoring, the gaucho team exchanged high pressure for waiting. And he saw the Guarani create. Grêmio’s defense couldn’t close spaces and the midfield had enormous difficulties in building, whether on counterattack or not.

In Grêmio’s performance, highlight (in addition to Diego Souza) for the left side Nicolas. The player gave two assists and one of them with the participation of another important player in the match: Bitello.

Guarani explores the sides and causes a domino effect

With the disadvantage in the score and the ball at their disposal, Guarani played the game on the flanks and did well. He took advantage of Grêmio’s lack of coverage and generated disengagement in the entire Grêmio defense in most of the first half. The domino effect gave rise to three clear scoring chances. But only one of them ended up at the bottom of the net.

Bruno José and Matheus Pereira were important pieces to keep Guarani in the game, especially until the beginning of the final stage. Shirt 17 was the author of the cross that ended with the visiting team’s goal and then generated more sharp plays. The side attacked a lot.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 3 X 1 GUARANI

Date: April 21, 2022, Thursday)

Schedule: 16:30 (Brasilia time)

Local: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Public: 22,649 people (21,313 paying)

Income: BRL 869,039.00

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Auxiliaries: Edson Antônio de Sousa (GO) and Hugo Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow cards: Diego Souza, Villasanti (GRE); Derlan, Giovanni Augusto, Vilela (GUA)

goals: Diego Souza, one minute into the first half and 40 minutes from the first half and 15 minutes from the second half; Matheus Pereira, in the 25th minute of the first half.

Guild: Brenno; Edilson (Rodrigo Ferreira), Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas (Diogo Barbosa); Villasanti, Lucas Silva, Bitello, Campaz (Elias Manoel) and Gabriel Teixeira (Janderson); Diego Souza (Ricardinho). Coach: Roger Machado

Guarani: Mauricio Kozlinski; Diogo Mateus (Lucas Ramón), João Victor, Derlan and Matheus Pereira; Leandro Vilela (Indio) and Rodrigo Andrade; Bruno José, Giovanni Augusto (Marcinho) and Júlio César (Yago); Lucão do Break (Nicolas Careca). Coach: Daniel Paulista