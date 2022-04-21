Diego Souza shines with three goals, Grêmio defeats Guarani and wins the first in Série B of the Brasileirão

In the Arena, the Guild featured Diego Souza inspired to beat Guarani 3-1 in the 3rd round of Série B do Brasileirão. The result leaves Tricolor in 3rd place, with four points. Bugre is penultimate, with one point. In the next round, Grêmio visits Operário-PR, in Paraná. Meanwhile, Guarani tries to recover against Criciúma, in the Golden Earring.

>>> SEE THE SERIES B TABLE

The owner of the game: Diego Souza scored three goals against Guarani (Photo: Elton Silveira/W9 PRESS/Lancepress!)

THE GAME

LIGHTNING GOAL

In the first move of the game, Gabriel Teixeira recovered the ball at the entrance of the area and activated Diego Souza, who dominated and hit hard to put Grêmio in advantage.

GUARANI DOMINATES AND EMPATH

The Bugre didn’t feel the blow. Wisely, Daniel Paulista’s team showed power of reaction and attacked Tricolor. The chances were created and the goal came through Mateus Pereira. In defense of Brenno, the Guarani player took advantage of the rebound and sent it to the back of the net.

DIEGO SOUZA DECIDES

In the final stretch of the first half, Diego Souza took advantage of Nicolas’s sugary cross and headed hard to break the tie. In the final stage, Grêmio showed its strength again. Better on the field, Tricolor lost chances and left the fans afflicted. However, at 14 minutes he appeared. In a new survey by Nicolas, Diego Souza headed and widened, giving final numbers to the match.

GRÊMIO 3 X 1 GUARANI

Local: Arena Gremio, Porto Alegre (RS)

Date-Time: 4/21/2022 – 4:30 pm

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Auxiliaries: Edson Antonio de Sousa (GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Audience/Income: Payers/R$

Yellow cards: Diego Souza, Villasanti, Ricardinho(GRE), Derlan, Giovvani Augusto, Rodrigo Andrade, Leandro Vilela (GUA)

Red cards:-

goals: Diego Souza (1’/Q1) Mateus Pereira (25’/Q1) Diego Souza (39’/Q1) Diego Souza (14’/Q2)

GUILD: Brenno; Edilson (Rodrigo Ferreira, at 14/1Q), Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas (Diogo Barbosa, 31 at Q2); Villasanti, Lucas Silva and Bitello; Campaz (Elias, at 0/2T), Diego Souza (Ricardinho, at 31/2T) and Gabriel Teixeira (Janderson, at 22/2T). Coach: Roger Machado.

GUARANI: Kozlinkski; Diogo Mateus (Lucas Ramon, at 33/2Q), João Victor, Derlan and Mateus Pereira; Leandro Vilela (Índio, at 22/Q), Rodrigo Andrade and Giovanni Augusto (Marcinho, at 37/2Q), Júlio César (Yago, at 22/2Q) and Bruno José; Lucão do Break (Nicolas Careca, at 22/2). Coach: Daniel Paulista.