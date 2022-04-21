Discover the benefits of aloe vera for your health and your body

Capivari de Baixo, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, by Maicon Júnior – Os benefits of aloe are different for both skin and hair. aloe verapopularly known as aloeis a species of succulent plant of the genus aloe. It grows wild in tropical climates around the world and is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. It is also used for decorative purposes and grows successfully indoors as a potted plant. Also on our blog emaismtyou get a lot of information, check it out.

It is used in many consumer products, including beverages, skin lotions, cosmetics, or ointments for minor burns and sunburn.

the aloe vera rejuvenates

First, the sap extracted from aloe is extremely powerful, and it is also rich in collagen. In addition, its drool is a facial rejuvenation enhancer, as it offers more firmness to the skin, ridding it of expression lines, sagging and tissue thinning.

anti-inflammatory

The benefits of aloe are not just aesthetic! Queen Aloe Vera is an excellent natural anti-inflammatory, which is even the main ingredient in many products and medicines that we buy in pharmacies and supermarkets. In addition, it has excellent action on dermatitis and wounds, in addition to fighting other diseases and serving as an antibacterial.

Healing!

It’s not just the inflammation that aloe vera can remove from the skin. Also, excellent for burns, for example, the benefits of aloe vera extend to healing the skin, being considered one of the main natural healing agents that exist. As well as for anti-inflammatory purposes, Aloe Vera is present in the formulation of many products, medicines and healing ointments, being even the main asset of After Sun gels! Therefore, it regenerates skin tissues, working on scars, burns, inflammations and acnes.

Hair loss no more!

The gel produced by aloe vera (also called baba) is an excellent anti-hair loss agent! In addition to decreasing, it may be able to eliminate the fall completely, thanks to its collagen production that helps to fix the wires, in addition to being rich in minerals and water, which strengthens and moisturizes the wire, resulting in firmness and strength.

Helps in the treatment of burns

Aloe vera gel has healing, anesthetic and anti-inflammatory properties that help in the treatment of burns, whether solar, such as those caused by accidents with fire or hot objects.

Contacting the affected area with the aloe vera gel relieves pain and helps the skin to recover. In addition to helping to heal the site, aloe also has preventive action.

According to the website wikipediapublished in March 2022, aloe vera It is a plant with a short or long stem, which grows from 0.6 m to 2 meters in height, multiplying by budding. In addition, the leaves are thick and fleshy, green to gray-green in color, with some varieties showing white spots on the upper and lower surfaces of the leaves.

Finally, in this video from the channel Cozinhando com Fernando Couto, you can see some benefits of aloe for your health. In addition, Aloe vera, or aloe, Can it be a fun and healthy addition to many different dishes. While the plant doesn’t add much flavor, it does add texture and possibly makes dishes healthier.

