Disney Princesses: which is the best live-action (ranking)

who doesn’t know the princesses of disney, Is not it? These are classic characters that for decades have been part of the lives of people around the world and, in recent years, they have won major productions in live action.

For those committed lovers of this universe, we bring you a ranking with the 6 best live-actions already made of these characters so well known and loved within the universe of disney. Check out the full list below!

6. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

(Source: Disney/Disclosure)Source: Disney

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the continuation of the great success maleficentwhich introduced the villain of Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beautyand was released 5 years after the original film, featuring Angelina Jolie reprising the lead role.

This is one of live-actions of Disney princesses most famous and brought a maleficent much more sympathetic and open to interacting with the people of Aurora’s kingdom, who now went from princess to queen in production.

Despite not having such an impactful script, this is a visually amazing work in every aspect.

5. Aladdin

(Source: Disney/Disclosure)Source: Disney

The adaptation of the classic Aladdin could not be left out of this ranking, as it delivers absurdly enchanting visuals, a soundtrack like no other and magnificent colors, which make the film a true work of art.

Will Smith gives a show of acting as the Genius in this live action from one of the Disney princesses best known, Jasmine, who was also heavily represented throughout the production.

The film still has great musical scenes and gives much more focus to the princess than the original animation of the disney.

4. Mulan

(Source: Disney/Disclosure)Source: Disney

Mulan It is one of live-actions latest from disney and was one of the most awaited by fans of the princess, since it was an original production of the platform Disney+which has been delivering incredible productions to the public.

Despite the changes in the original script, the film is much more faithful to Chinese culture and brought great fight scenes, emotion and a lot of drama throughout its duration. Which makes it, without a doubt, one of the best films of all time. Disney princesses.

The work strays from the original comic concept, has no musicals and is a much colder version of the princess we know.

3. Maleficent

(Source: Disney/Disclosure)Source: Disney

Although not focused on the princess herself, maleficent it’s an amazing retelling of the classic A Sleeping Beauty and presents us with a new vision of this well-known history, this time from the perspective of the maleficent.

the choice of Angelina Jolie and her dedication to live the protagonist are the main points that make this one of the best live-actions of Disney princessesin addition to the striking visuals throughout the work.

In addition, another great highlight in this film is the construction of the protagonist’s relationship with the dear and sweet Aurora.

2. Cinderella

(Source: Disney/Disclosure)Source: Disney

Perhaps one of the most well-known and beloved stories among fans of these characters, the live action Cinderella it was highly acclaimed by the public upon its release and is still a very attractive work.

This is one of the best movies ever Disney princesses in live action because it manages to keep the magic, delicacy and all the shine that the original animation has, but in a more mature and even more captivating way.

Keeping the original plot, we have in Cinderella a mix of great visuals, incredible costumes and a great performance by the strong casting chosen for the film.

1. Beauty and the Beast

(Source: Disney/Disclosure)Source: Disney

This could not fail to be number 1 in the ranking of the best live-actions of these characters, since the incredible performance of Emma Watson how Bela made this one of the greatest films of its kind.

The original plot of Belle’s imprisonment in the castle and her involvement with the Beast is maintained, but the film’s production, soundtrack and costumes are so immersive that they make this one the best. live action of Disney princesses.

If you haven’t watched any of these productions, you won’t regret it, especially if you’re a big fan of the original animations that are the basis for these films!