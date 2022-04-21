Djokovic says he’s a ‘child of war’, but criticizes suspension of Russian tennis players from Wimbledon | World
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has criticized the Wimbledon tournament’s decision not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the next edition of the competition.
The All England Club, which holds the tournament in southwest London every summer, made the announcement on Wednesday (20) banning athletes from competing in the tournament due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ban excludes players such as men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev and women’s world number four Aryna Sabalenka from participating in the Grass Grand Slam.
Daniil Medvedev, a Russian athlete, takes a break during a tennis match at the Tokyo Olympics in hot weather on Wednesday (28) – Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
Djokovic, the reigning champion of the Wimbledon men’s singles tournament, expressed his opposition to the organization of the event.
According to the current ATP ranking leader, he would never support the war, not least because he was created during one.
“I know how much emotional trauma this leaves. In Serbia, we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans, we have had many wars in recent history. However, I cannot support this crazy Wimbledon decision. When politics interfere with sport, the result is not is good”, commented the tennis player.
Medvedev and Sabalenka competed in the last edition of the tournament. Medvedev made it to the fourth round. Sabalenka managed to advance to the semifinals in the women’s singles.
Prohibition against Russians
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the country has already been subject to several restrictions.
In addition to the withdrawal of several multinational companies from Russian soil, the repression movement grew around the world. Russian-born people are having a harder time getting visas in NATO member or allied countries.
On the 7th, the UN Human Rights Council voted to suspend Russia from the group.
In football, Russia has been suspended from competitions administered by UEFA and FIFA. As a result, the country that hosted the last World Cup could not play in the playoffs for the Qatar tournament that will take place in November this year.
The IOC (International Olympic Committee) also recommended the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international competitions organized by sports federations subordinate to the entity.