‘Do not disturb me’: Platform reaches 5 million subscribers | Economy

The platform “Don’t disturb me”, which is part of the self-regulation system of the payroll, of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC), already has more than 5 million people registered. On the platform, consumers can prohibit financial institutions and banking correspondents from proactively contacting them to offer payroll loans.

Between January 2, 2020 and March 28, 2022, 2,813,283 requests for phone blocks to receive unwanted payday loan offer calls were requested. The blocking requests made to all financial institutions totaled 2,195,903.

The institutions report that the majority of phone blocking requests came from consumers in cities in the Southeast region (53.61%). The South region accounts for 18.09% of total requests, followed by the Northeast (14.42%). Midwest and North account for 10.45% and 3.42% of requests, respectively.

The state of São Paulo, with 828,877 requests to block telemarketing calls, leads the indicator in the country, followed by Minas Gerais (320,713) and Rio de Janeiro (302,028).

According to Febraban, to strengthen the “Don’t disturb me” and reduce complaints from consumers who are pestered with unwanted calls, banks reject proposals for hiring payroll loans sent by correspondents on behalf of consumers registered on the platform.

how to sign up

Visit the “Do Not Disturb” website (https://www.naomeperturbe.com.br/)

Click “Request Blocking”

If this is the first time, click on the option to create an account.

Enter your full name, CPF and email and create a password.

Confirm registration via validation email

Correspondents punished for bad practices

Bad practices in the offer and concession of payroll-deductible credit to consumers in February resulted in 20 administrative measures applied in the month. They are: warning in seven banking correspondents, 12 suspensions of activity temporarily, and an impediment to acting on behalf of banks definitively.

The number, according to Febraban and ABBC, follows the average recorded in the last two months, when 23 administrative measures were applied to correspondents in January and 27 in December 2021, maintaining the pace of measures applied. It also reflects the reduction in complaints registered on the Central Bank and Sindec (Procons) platforms.

From January 2020, when payroll self-regulation came into force, to February 2022, 875 bank correspondents were warned or had their activities suspended. Thirty-seven lost the right to exercise the activity permanently.