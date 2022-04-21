Doctor Strange 2: What to watch before the new Marvel movie? – Movie news

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to totally change the Marvel Cinematic Universe by stepping headlong into the multiverse, with its alternate realities and dimensions never before seen in the franchise. As is usual in the MCU, Doctor Strange features connections to several other productions, functioning as the biggest event in Phase Four to date.

With that in mind, the I love cinema separated which movies and series need to be watched before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Take a look at the list!

Doctor Strange (2016)





As a sequel, it is evident the need to watch the first Doctor Strange (2016) before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film introduces the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s important to know his origin story and other characters that will appear in the sequel, such as Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) leads a successful life as a neurosurgeon. His life changes completely when he is in a car accident and his hands are weak. Due to flaws in traditional medicine, he leaves for an unexpected place in search of healing and hope, a mysterious enclave called Kamar-Taj. There he discovers that the place is not only a medical center, but also the front line against mystical evil forces that wish to destroy our reality. He goes on to train and acquire magical powers, but he has to decide whether he will return to his ordinary life or defend the world.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019)





Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame developed better Doctor Strange after his first solo film, as well as the scale of his powers, first put him fighting alongside the Avengers as a pivotal piece in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the end. from the Infinity Saga.

In Infinity War, Thanos finally arrives on Earth, ready to gather the Infinity Stones. To face it, the Avengers must join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, while dealing with disagreements between some of its members.

In Endgame, after Thanos eliminates half of the living creatures in Avengers: Infinity War, the heroes must deal with the pain of losing friends and loved ones. With Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) wandering lost in space without food or water, Captain America / Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Black Widow / Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson) must lead the resistance against the mad titan.

WandaVision (2021)





Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will star in Doctor Strange 2 alongside Stephen Strange, with the film taking place after the events of the WandaVision series, which further developed the character, as well as her powers and emotional struggle that will play a key role. in sequence. In fact, WandaVision’s post-credits scene connects directly with Doctor Strange 2.

After Endgame, Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) struggle to live a normal suburban life and hide their powers. But the superhero duo soon begins to suspect that not all is going so well. They are, in fact, inside a constant sitcom, which goes from the 50’s to the present day. As time passes, Wanda and Vision lose control of the situation, no longer knowing what is real and what is fiction. They are stuck in an eternal back and forth: from the Golden Age of TV in the US, with black and white images, to the present.

Loki (2021)





Loki was the first production of the Cinematic Universe to prepare space for the concepts about the multiverse in its history, using especially the variants of the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston). All of this will be fully explored in Doctor Strange 2, diving headlong into the MCU multiverse.

Loki follows in the footsteps of the God of Mischief after he escapes with the Avengers in Endgame. In the story, he ends up being arrested by the Time Variation Authority, who send him on a mission to catch the antagonist who has been disturbing the timelines and could endanger the entire universe.

What If…? (2021)





To better understand the multiverse before Doctor Strange 2, the animated series What If…? is key for exploring the infinite possibilities of the multiverse in the MCU. In addition to giving clues to what is happening, she will bring elements of the production to live-action, such as Doctor Strange Supreme.

What If…? is an animated series that takes audiences into uncharted territory by alternatively telling pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, imagining what would have happened to superheroes if the story were entirely different and set in another reality.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021)





Doctor Strange’s last appearance in theaters was in Spider-Man: No Return Home. Strange’s decisions in this film, with appearances by other versions of Spider-Man and the respective villains from his films, will have consequences for the chaos of the multiverse in the Doctor Strange sequel.

In No Return Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will have to deal with the consequences of his identity as the world’s most beloved hero after being revealed by the Daily Bugle report, with a recording made by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home. Home.

Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, as well as having his reputation ruined because they think he was the one who killed Mysterio and putting his loved ones at risk, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for everyone to forget your true identity. However, the spell doesn’t go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous when villains from other versions of Spider-Man from other universes end up in his world. Now, Peter will not only stop villains from his other versions and return them to his original universe, but also learn that with great power comes great responsibility as a hero.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in Brazilian cinemas on May 5th.