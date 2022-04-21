Dollar closes at R$4.62; Stock market has 4th day in a row

The dollar ended this Wednesday (20th) at a low of 1.02%, quoted at R$ 4,620 —after having increased by 0.43% yesterday. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), also suffered a devaluation of 0.62%, and ended the trading session at 114,343.78 points – which represents the fourth consecutive day of loss for the index.

The drop in the stock market took place in the midst of expectations for a decision on the privatization of Eletrobras. In the afternoon, it was announced that the judgment of Eletrobras’ privatization in the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) will be postponed again.

As expected by the market, TCU Minister Vital do Rêgo Filho asked for a review, that is, more time (60 days) to analyze the process “for the regimental period”.

Reaction to operational data from Vale, operational previews from food retailers and Usiminas’ quarterly balance sheet also moved the stock exchange.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

“Real loses little”

The direction of the exchange rate in Brazil closely followed the movements of the dollar index against a basket of currencies of rich countries, which retreated 0.693% after renewing peaks since the day before also since 2020.

The real, however, performed better than the average of its emerging peers. The better risk/return ratio of staying long in reais explains the dynamics. One-year forward exchange contracts in reais pay 12.8% per year, while in Chile the nominal return is 8.2%; in Colombia, 8.7%; and in Mexico, 9.6%.

An experienced trader summed up the situation: “Emerging currencies lose a lot, real loses little. Emerging currencies gain a little, real gains a lot. It’s the ‘carry’ doing its job”, he said.

The Brazilian currency easily leads the ranking of highest increases in the annual period.

*With Reuters