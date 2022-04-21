Dollar closes down 1% and has second lowest value in two years | Economy

The dollar closed down by 1.03%, quoted at R$ 4.6194, this Wednesday (20), the eve of a holiday. That was the second lowest value of the coin in two years.

The percentage drop was also the most intense since April 4, when the price dropped 1.27%.

The dollar led gains among the main emerging currencies, benefiting from flows in search of higher returns and with controlled risk.

As a result, the currency started to accumulate a low of 2.94% in the partial of the month. In the year, it has fallen by 17.14% against the real. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.55%, at 115,057 points.

Understand why the currency is falling and know if it’s time to buy

What is messing with the markets?

Abroad, markets continue to be guided by renewed bets on higher interest rates in the United States, amid soaring inflation and slower growth in the global economy.

“The Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues to drag on, hindering a more consistent decompression of oil prices and several other industrial and agricultural commodities”, highlighted LCA Consultores, assessing the probability of a greater and faster monetary tightening in the main savings.

In the domestic field, the fiscal scenario returned to the spotlight, with discussions about the adjustment model for civil servants affecting business. Faced with pressure from some careers after dissatisfaction with the proposed 5% readjustment, the Executive signaled the possibility of further changes in its proposal.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the Central Bank’s next steps, after the IPCA’s March result came above expectations and put in check the prospect of ending the monetary tightening cycle in May, increasing bets that the basic interest rate interest (Selic) could be raised in 2022 beyond 13% per year.

Higher interest rates in Brazil and the differential in relation to interest rates in other countries make the local currency more interesting for investors looking for income in riskier assets.