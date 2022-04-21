Don’t Make Me Go | Prime Video Announces First Look at New Amazon Original Movie; Check out!

Advertising

Prime Video announces the first image of the new Amazon Original movie Don’t Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac. The film, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, premieres exclusively on Prime Video on July 15 in more than 240 countries and territories. Check out the first official image:

Prime Video / Disclosure

Don’t Make Me Go tells the story of Max (Cho), a single father who discovers he has a terminal illness and who, after the diagnosis, decides to live all the years he will lose with his teenage daughter Wally (Isaac) at once, in the time he has left with Is it over there. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a trip from California to New Orleans for their 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who has long since left them. Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable and eternal bond between father and daughter on both sides of the generational divide, with plenty of emotion and humor along the way.

In addition to John Cho and Mia Isaac, the cast also includes Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen and Kaya Scodelario. The film is directed by Hannah Marks from a screenplay by Vera Herbert, and produced by Donald De Line, Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf.