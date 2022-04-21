‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Olivia Wilde’s new film, gets title and release date in Brazil

The new film “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde won a premiere date and title in Brazilian territory. Warner announced that the film’s release date is set for September 22, 2022 and with the Portuguese title “Don’t Worry, Honey”. The plot features Florence Pugh as Alice and Harry Styles as Jack, a couple living in a utopian community in California until a disturbing truth shakes their lives.

The feature film marks Harry Styles’ journey to cinemas, after debuting as an actor in Dunkirk and participating in the post-credits scene of “Eternals”, the singer also participated in “My Policeman”, a novel that still has few details about the plot. Olivia Wilde, on the other hand, made her directorial debut with “Fora de Série”, a film that tells the story of two young women who, at the end of high school, decide to run after the loss of dedicating themselves so much to their studies. The film cost $6 million and had a total box office gross of $24.8 million.

Check out the movie trailer. (Playback/Twitter)

Olivia Wilde, in 2021, praised Harry Styles’ behavior during the production of the feature, saying that many male actors do not like to play supporting roles in films that are led by women and added: “Here comes Harry Styles, our “Jack”. Not only did she take the opportunity for the brilliant Florence Pugh to take center stage as our “Alice”, she infused each scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”says the director who has a relationship with Styles.

The production promises to be a psychological thriller focused on the character “Alice” played by Florence Pugh and the relationship with her husband, Jack, who live a “perfect” life until her husband’s distrust begins to make the housewife suspicious of her husband. companion. The cast also includes Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.

Featured Photo: (Reproduction/Imdb)