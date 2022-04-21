Dungeons & Dragons movie with Regé-Jean Page wins title

The long-awaited film Dungeons & Dragons starring Regé-Jean Page and Chris Pine finally had its official title revealed. The feature will be titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The announcement was made this Thursday (21), with a video released by the official profile of the feature on social networks. Look:

Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and furious), Hugh Grant (Simply love) and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) are also in the cast, and have been seen in set photos.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleydirectors of the night of the gameo, will direct the feature and write the screenplay.

Dungeons & Dragons is a successful tabletop RPG that has already been adapted for games, for TV, and once for the movies, with the actor Jeremy Irons.

The film hits American theaters on March 3, 2023. The release date in Brazil has not yet been confirmed.

