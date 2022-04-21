Sports

Dylan Borrero says goodbye to Atltico: ‘The club that changed my history’

Dylan leaves the Atl
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Dylan leaves Atltico after just over two years at the alvinegro club

On social media, Dylan posted a short farewell text. “Today I say goodbye to Galo. The club that changed my history and that of my family, my eternal thanks to Clube Atltico Mineiro. Goodbye, Galo!”, wrote the young man.

In the publication, Dylan released a video narrated by him about the moments lived in the Atltico. “Today I say goodbye to Atltico Mineiro, our Rooster. From the first day, I was received in the best possible way by everyone. It was an incredible experience. I scored goals, won titles and entered the history of one of the biggest clubs in Brazil Only those who have lived can speak of the Mineiro crowded by the creepy crowd. Grateful to everyone for every moment, for every game, for every title. The Atlético and the athletican crowd will forever be marked in my soul. Fighting has always been the our ideal. Forever, Rooster”. See below.

Dylan Borrero’s Atltico Trajectory

Dylan Borrero is 20 years old and has played for Galo in 47 games, with three goals scored. He debuted for the alvinegro team on February 2, 2020, in the 1-1 draw with Tombense, for the Campeonato Mineiro that year.

This season, Dylan has made 11 appearances, scored one goal and provided two assists. In two years at the club, the player won a third state championship, the 2021 Copa do Brasil, the 2021 Brazilian Championship and the 2022 Supercopa do Brasil.

When he arrived at Galo, Borrero was 18 years old and was considered one of the great promises of Colombian football. The purchase of the rights to Independiente Santa Fe, from Colombia, was closed for 1 million euros (at the time R$ 4.2 million). Due to delay in some installments, the Minas Gerais club was called to FIFA. Altogether, the acquisition of the Colombian cost the Atletico coffers R$ 5.19 million, including interest.

