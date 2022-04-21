Edenilson, from Inter, receives a video with a threat from a fan and vents: “Until when?” | International

After the episode of threat through social networks involving goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, the Inter Edenilson midfielder was the target of a similar situation, disclosed this Wednesday. The player shared on his Instagram a video in which a fan makes charges with a gun in his hand.

The athlete covered the face of the man who makes threats with a emoji clown and wrote the sentence: “Until when?????”. In contact with ge, the player’s press office informed that the images were sent to the phone of one of Edenilson’s children.

– Hey, Edenilson, you better take care of yourself. We’ll get you, dad. You play ball, huh, man. We, the kids, will stick you – says the person in the video.

The midfielder warned that the family is scared and will take “legal measures” and file a report with the Civil Police. In an official note, Inter repudiated the act and guaranteed support for the athlete.

“International vehemently rejects the cowardly threats made to midfielder Edenilson via social media, and reinforces its commitment to the search for a more peaceful society and sport.

The Club will offer full support to the athlete and his family, in addition to making itself available to assist in the identification of those responsible with the authorities. Enough of the violence!”

1 of 1 Fan threatens with gun in hand — Photo: Reproduction Fan threatens with gun in hand – Photo: Reproduction

About two weeks ago, goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, received death threats through the social network of his wife’s personal trainer. Audios and photos were sent by Instagram and came from a profile identified as $heik Caçador.