Edenilson posts video in which he is threatened by a gunman; Look

Last night (20), Edenilson posted on his Instagram profile a video in which he is threatened by an armed man. According to the UOL Esportethe video was sent from an unknown sender to the cell phone of one of the Inter midfielder’s sons.

In the publication, made in stories, Ed asks: “How long will it take?”. The man, whose face was covered by an emoji, appears holding a gun and threatening the Colorado player.

Edenilson posted on his Instagram in which he receives a threat from a fan who would have a gun in his hand. As reported to the Magazine by him, the video was sent to his son pic.twitter.com/mxTpK3BR7C — Revista Colorada 🌏 (@RevistaColorada) April 21, 2022

“Edenilson, you better take care of yourself, dad, we’ll catch you, dad. You play ball, huh, man. We’ll catch you”, says the man in the video.

Also according to the report, Edenilson’s family was very concerned about sending the video and in the next few hours he will proceed with the realization of a police report and take the appropriate measures.

In its official profile on Twitter, Internacional supported the player and offered solidarity.

“International vehemently repudiates the cowardly threats made to midfielder Edenilson via social media, and reinforces its commitment to the search for a more peaceful society and sport,” published the club.

“The Club will offer full support to the athlete and his family, in addition to making itself available to help identify those responsible with the authorities. Enough of violence”, he added.