Electricity bill is cheaper: how much will you save?

Now it’s official: since last Saturday (16), the electricity bill is cheaper throughout Brazil. In short, the water scarcity flag, which added an extra charge to the energy bill, came to an end.

The value reached R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. In addition, the measure that made the account more expensive was valid since September 2021.

In short, the end of the extra fee on the electricity bill was possible because the reservoirs in 4 of the 5 regions of Brazil are fuller. In this way, the operator of the national electrical system does not need to use thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive than hydroelectric plants.

Only the reservoirs in the South region remain low. This is due to the drought that hits the region.

With the measure, the electricity bill will be cheaper and the consumer should see a 20% reduction in the energy bill.

Furthermore, there was already an expectation that the water scarcity flag would end at the end of April. However, the rate decrease on the account was anticipated by about 15 days.

It is worth remembering that this extra tariff was approved during the hydrological crisis that compromised the level of the country’s hydroelectric plant reservoirs in 2021.

In short, the plants are the main sources of electricity in Brazil. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Brazil faced, in 2021, the “worst drought ever recorded in history”.

In a note, the MME states that:

“To guarantee security in the supply of electricity, the country used all available resources and the federal government had to take exceptional measures. With the efforts of the sector’s bodies, the country was able to overcome this challenge, the reservoirs are much fuller than last year and the risk of power outages has been completely removed”. PagBank: increase your credit card limit yourself; check out

