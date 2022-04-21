Eletrobras privatization: TCU establishes collective view and postpones final judgment | Policy

The ministers of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) decided this Wednesday (20) to postpone for 20 days the judgment of the second and final stage of the privatization process of Eletrobras, a state-owned company that operates in the areas of energy generation and transmission.

Understand the Eletrobras Privatization

The government was awaiting the final approval of the court this April, in order to make privatization feasible by May 13, the deadline considered ideal by the federal government.

With the postponement of 20 days, the tendency is for the operation to be held in July or August, in a defeat for the government, which fears that the proximity to the elections will harm the operation.

The rapporteur of the case at the TCU, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, presented this Wednesday (20) a vote in favor of privatization. The other ministers are yet to present their votes. Jorge Oliveira and Walton Rodrigues signaled that they will accompany the rapporteur.

Minister Vital do Rêgo must present a dissenting vote. In this Wednesday’s session, he criticized the process, said that Eletrobras was undervalued and that privatization could result in an increase in the electricity bill, an impact that the government did not project.

Vital do Rêgo also asked for a 60-day view (more time to analyze the process), due to the complexity of the issue and the fact that the rapporteur minister, Aroldo Cedraz, made the vote available hours before the session.

The other ministers, however, decided to reduce the viewing time given to the minister. The decision is up to the collegiate, when there is no consensus (see more below).

With that, the president of the court, Ana Arraes, granted a collective view of the court for 20 days and suspended the trial.

The ministers used a good part of the time of this Wednesday’s session (20th) to debate what would be the time of the period of view to be granted to Minister Vital do Rêgo.

Initially, Minister Jorge Oliveira asked Rêgo to give up the request for a visa or the plenary to reduce the deadline to 7 days, so as not to harm the government’s privatization schedule.

In the judgment of the 5G auction process, last year, the ministers reduced the 30-day request for a view, formulated at the time by Cedraz, to one week, which allowed the auction of the fifth generation of mobile internet to be held in November 2018. 2021.

Oliveira, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro, tried to use the same strategy this Wednesday (20).

Rêgo maintained his request for the minimum period of 20 days to be extended to 60 days, not accepting the suggestion of colleagues to reduce the time.

Ministers Bruno Dantas and Benjamin Zymler argued that the bylaws give the minister who asks for a view the right to study the process for at least 20 days. Thus, the plenary would not have the power to reduce the period even further, according to the ministers.

Finally, the president, Minister Ana Arraes, recalled that the extension of the period to 60 days depended on the approval of the other ministers. As this did not occur, she granted a minimum term of 20 days for collective inspection.

The minister also asked the court’s legal advice to clarify whether the period of view could be less than 20 days, but the interpretation will apply to future processes, not to the case of Eletrobras.

Analysis of privatization

The Eletrobras privatization process has been under analysis by the TCU since September last year. At the request of the technical area, the topic was divided into two stages.

The first stage was already approved by the TCU in February. On the occasion, the ministers analyzed the grant bonus that, after privatization, Eletrobras will have to pay the Union for the renewal of contracts for the company’s 22 hydroelectric plants.

TCU gives first approval to Eletrobras privatization

In this second phase, now under judgment, the court evaluates the sale model proposed by the Union, including the range of value of the shares to be offered on the stock exchange.

The government chose to carry out the privatization in the form of a capitalization, that is, the Federal Government will offer new Eletrobras shares on the stock exchange and, as a result, will no longer be the controlling shareholder of the company.

When the process is completed, the state-owned company will become a company without a defined controller.