Elle Fanning Says ‘Graduation’ Was ‘The Happiest Day Of Her Life’

Elle Fanning, known for her work as an actress since she was a little girl, told another story that makes us a little jealous.

The actress said that, despite having her career in the spotlight from a very early age, she managed to go to school normally and even attended some dances. “I got to go to prom in ninth, first and second grades of high school,” Elle said, recalling that she was invited by someone older when she was in ninth grade.

In her senior year of high school, however, prom was a little different. “The senior prom is the biggest ever, and my best friend and I had this plan to go together. But a movie I made was going to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on the same day. So my mom made it happen. went to the Festival and we had our ‘prom’ in Cannes. Something very relatable, for sure”, said the actress with a laugh.

Elle said that was the happiest day of her life. “We posed for pictures like a red carpet prom. And then I danced with Leo (DiCaprio). He said, ‘I hear it’s your prom,'” she said, laughing. The actress continued: “My best friend, who was my date and is my friend to this day, talks about it and we remember it all the time. It was the happiest day I’ve ever lived, the best night of our lives,” Elle said. .

The actress also said that she recently celebrated her 24th birthday in Miami, and ended it with the bachelorette party of one of her friends. “We went to a club and stayed there late because we heard someone say that Rick Ross was going to show up. He arrived at about 4 am, opened a bottle of rosé, and we went home,” Elle said.