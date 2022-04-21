Ellen Pompeo Defends Actress Who Cheated Boss and Was Fired · TV News

Ellen Pompeo, the protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy since the first season, defended the position of Katherine Heigl against the hours worked in the medical drama 12 years after the dismissal of the former colleague. The interpreter of Izzie Stevens breasted the creator Shonda Rhimes after the criticism and ended up being disconnected from the cast of the attraction.

The eternal Meredith Gray took up the subject again in conversation with Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery in the attraction, for her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast. In the actress’ view, if the complaint had occurred in the present day, Katherine would be considered a heroine for speaking the truth.

“I remember that [Katherine] Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working. She was 100% right. If she had said that today, she would have been a complete heroine. But she was ahead of her time.”

“She made a statement about our crazy hours and of course we are going to hit a woman and call her ‘ungrateful’. When the truth is she is 100% honest and what she said was absolutely correct. She was brave for say that. I was telling the truth and I wasn’t lying.”

In the conversation, Ellen cited a 2009 interview with The Late Show with David Letterman in which Katherine criticized the hours worked by crew and cast on Grey’s Anatomy. At the time, her lines had negative repercussions and Shonda considered her ungrateful, as the actress had received her first (and only) Emmy of her career for her work on the medical drama.

In her statement, Katherine said how “cruel and mean that she, her colleagues and crew had to work 17 hours a day on the recordings of Grey’s Anatomy. After the controversy, the actress had her role reduced in the series and definitively left the attraction during the series. season six — she never returned for cameos in the 12 years after her departure.

The Letterman interview, however, was not the main reason for Katherine’s dismissal. At the time in Hollywood after receiving the statuette for best supporting actress at the Emmy 2007, the actress refused to apply again for the award, claiming that she had not received material worthy of running for the statue from the writers.

The statement fell like a bombshell behind the scenes of the series and was the final straw for Shonda Rhimes to opt for her resignation. Katherine left Grey’s Anatomy a year and a half before her contract expired.

Watch below (without subtitles) the fateful interview that helped Katherine Heigl leave the medical drama: