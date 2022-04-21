Ellen Pompeo Opens Up About Katherine Heigl’s 2009 Grey’s Anatomy Comments

In 2009, Katherine Heigl, perhaps at the height of her fame on ABC’s Gray’s Anatomy, made some controversial comments about the show’s grueling working conditions… which Ellen Pompeo has now confirmed.

Pompeo, 52, has welcomed another Grey’s Anatomy star, Kate Walsh Tell Me Podcast where I first addressed the comments.

The actress, who has played Meredith Gray since the hit series debuted on ABC in 2005, said Heigl was “100% honest.”

Heigl was promoting her new film The Ugly Truth on the July 2009 episode of Late Night with David Letterman, where she added that she had just returned to Grey’s and made some controversial comments.

“Our first day back was on a Wednesday and it was… I’m going to keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them… at 5 pm, which I think is cruel and cruel,” Heigl said.

The public did not respond to her statement as she quickly added, “It’s actually really nice to be back because all my friends are there and right now they’re like family.”

During a recent podcast episode, Pompeo mirrored Walsh in his comments, where Pompeo said, “I remember Heigl saying something on a talk show about the crazy hours we work and she was 100% right.”

Heigl has been labeled “difficult” to work with and is said to have had a somewhat controversial relationship with Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

Pompeo admitted that it was a different time when Hegel made these comments, and they might have been received very differently now.

If she had said that today, she would have been a complete hero. Pompeo said she was way ahead of her time, she made a statement about our crazy watches and of course we’re going to criticize a woman and call her ungrateful.

She went on to say that Catherine’s opening about opening hours was “100% sincere” and she was “absolutely right” about everything.

She was too reckless to say that. And she was telling the truth. Pompeo said on the podcast that she wasn’t lying.

Heigl played Dr. Izzie Stevens in the first six seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, which made her a household name and jump-started her film career.

She will later return to television with Status of Affairs, Doubt and Suits, while most recently starring in Firefly Lane.

She plays Victoria Woodhull in the upcoming Woodhull series, where she played the first woman to run for president of the United States in 1872.

